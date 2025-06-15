ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
Trump hopes for Israel-Iran ceasefire, reaffirms US support for Tel Aviv's 'defence'
US President stops short of confirming whether he had asked Israel to pause its strikes on Tehran, offering no clear indication of whether such a request had been made behind closed doors.
Trump is in Kananaskis, Alberta (Canada) for the G7 summit. / AFP
13 hours ago

US President Donald Trump has expressed hope that Israel and Iran might eventually reach a ceasefire, though he noted that, at times, countries "have to fight it out first."

He reaffirmed that the United States will continue to support Israel in its “defence.”

"I hope there’s going to be a deal. I think it's time for a deal and we’ll see what happens. Sometimes they have to fight it out, but we’re gonna see what happens," Trump said.

Talking to reporters as he left for the G7 summit in Canada, Trump declined to say if he had asked Israel to pause strikes on Iran.

The latest development comes as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed his United States counterpart's recent remarks on ending the Israel-Iran conflict, stressing the need for immediate action to prevent a catastrophe that could engulf the entire region in flames.

The two leaders discussed the Israel-Iran conflict, bilateral ties, and regional issues in a phone call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X on Sunday.

The US president's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, was set to travel to Oman on Sunday for another round of nuclear talks with Iranian officials. But following Israel's strikes, that meeting has now been called off.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi called the nuclear negotiations "unjustifiable" after the attacks, which he said were carried out with the support of the US.

The death toll of Israel's attacks on Iran since Friday has climbed to 224, of which 90 percent are civilians, Iran's state media said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
