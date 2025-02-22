US
Trump says US close to minerals deal with Ukraine, wants aid 'money back'
"I want them to give us something for all of the money that we put up," Trump says.
Trump argues that Washington should not bear the burden alone, saying: "It affects Europe, it doesn't really affect us. Europe should put up more money than us." / AFP
February 22, 2025

President Donald Trump said the United States is close to an agreement with Ukraine on sharing revenue from Ukrainian minerals as part of efforts to end the Ukraine war, saying his intent is to recover the aid Washington has provided.

"Europe has given $100 billion. The United States has given $350 billion because we had a stupid, incompetent president and administration," he told the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday.

"I want them to give us something for all of the money that we put up," he said. "So, we're asking for rare earth and oil, anything we can get."

"So, we're getting our money back. We're going to get our money back because it's not fair. It's just not fair," he said. "And we will see. But I think we're pretty close to a deal, and we better be close to a deal."

The president argued that Washington should not bear the burden alone, saying: "It affects Europe, it doesn't really affect us. Europe should put up more money than us."

According to the interagency oversight group, The US Congress has appropriated nearly $183 billion to Ukraine since the war started in February 2022.

'Historic opportunity'

He also reiterated his goal of ending the war in Ukraine, calling it a "horrible situation."

"I've spoken to President Putin, and I think that thing's got to end, it's got to end," Trump said.

"I'm dealing with President Zelenskyy. I'm dealing with President Putin."

Trump's remarks come amid reports that Ukraine is considering a revised US proposal for access to its natural resources, though the deal lacks security guarantees.

According to the New York Times, the proposal requires Ukraine to cede half of its revenues from minerals, gas, oil and infrastructure. The offer had previously been rejected by Kiev for lacking security assurances.

Last week, US National Security Adviser Michael Waltz urged Ukraine to reconsider, calling the offer a "historic opportunity" for co-investment in Ukraine's economy and natural resources.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
