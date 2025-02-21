WAR ON GAZA
Bibas family blames Netanyahu for 'abandoning' captives in decimated Gaza
"There is no forgiveness for abandoning them on October 7, and no forgiveness for abandoning them in captivity. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, we did not receive an apology from you in this painful moment," says family of Shiri Bibas.
Hamas says it had offered to return captives early in Israel's genocidal war when they were alive, but Netanyahu rejected the offer at the time and instead continued to bomb the tiny Palestinian enclave. / AFP
February 21, 2025

Israel's Bibas family has accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of failing to protect their loved ones during Hamas' 2023 blitz on Israeli military sites and settlements near the fence with Gaza and of failing to bring them home.

The family's comments on Friday were their first since Israel announced that a body received from Hamas on Thursday was not that of Shiri Bibas as claimed by the Palestinian resistance group.

It confirmed that three other bodies handed over were Oded Lifshitz and Shiri's two sons Kfir and Ariel. But later on Friday, Hamas said it handed over Shiri's remains to Red Cross after a possible mix-up in the bodies, resulting from Israeli bombardment of the site where Bibas' family was located alongside other Palestinians.

Shiri's sister-in-law, Ofri Bibas, charged that Israeli regime, particularly the hawkish prime minister, had failed to protect the hostages and had abandoned them.

"It was Israel's responsibility and obligation to bring them back alive," she said in a statement released on behalf the family through an Israeli campaign group, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum.

"There is no forgiveness for abandoning them on October 7, and no forgiveness for abandoning them in captivity. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, we did not receive an apology from you in this painful moment," she said.

"Our painful journey, which has already lasted 16 months, is not over. October 7 continues. We are still waiting for Shiri and fear for her fate.

"For Ariel and Kfir's sake, and for Yarden's sake, we are not seeking revenge right now. We are asking for Shiri."

Hamas returns body after possible mix-up

Netanyahu claimed in a video statement early on Friday that Hamas had returned the body of a woman from Gaza instead of Bibas.

In response, Hamas said that it would "thoroughly examine" Netanyahu's claims and announce the results transparently.

The Palestinian resistance group noted the possibility of an error or mix-up in the bodies, potentially resulting from heavy Israeli strikes of the site where Bibas' family was located alongside other Palestinians.

Later on Friday, Hamas handed over the body of Bibas to the Red Cross, according to Al Jazeera and Israeli media.

Hamas says it had offered to return the victims to Israel early in Israel's genocidal war when they were alive, but Netanyahu rejected the offer at the time and instead continued to bomb the tiny Palestinian enclave indiscriminately that has killed over 62,000 Palestinians, wounded another 115,000, devastated almost entire Gaza's infrastructure and uprooted most of 2.3 million population.

