Ukraine to propose to US limited ceasefire with Russia
Ukrainian official says Kiev has a plan to propose a ceasefire in the air and sea and refrain from attacking energy infrastructure.
Ukraine has repeatedly warned against any agreements that might allow Russia to consolidate its forces, arguing that only a comprehensive approach to security — including air and sea domains — can bring stability to the region. / Reuters
March 10, 2025

Ukraine will not agree to a ceasefire on land that would allow Russian forces to regroup and resume hostilities later, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian President's Office said, as other Ukrainian officials say Kiev will propose to the US an air and sea ceasefire.

Speaking on television, Serhiy Leshchenko emphasised on Monday that while Ukraine is open to negotiations, it insists that any ceasefire should not give Russia an advantage.

"He (US President Donald Trump) asks: Is there a plan to stop the fighting? We respond that we have a plan. We propose a ceasefire in the air — drones, missiles, ballistics. We also propose a ceasefire at sea. We commit to not attacking there, even though we currently have the initiative in the Black Sea. Additionally, we propose refraining from attacks on energy infrastructure," Leshchenko said, according to the National News Agency of Ukraine, or Ukrinform.

However, he stressed that Ukraine would not accept a ceasefire on land, as it could give Russian President Vladimir Putin time to reinforce his troops and resume the war.

"You want a ceasefire — we are ready. But not on land, where Putin can take a few months to heal the wounded, recruit infantry from North Korea, and restart this war," he said.

Leshchenko also highlighted that 70 percent of Ukrainian military losses result from drone strikes.

"US assistance is critical here, but not to the extent that it should dictate terms for ending hostilities in a way unfavourable to Ukraine," he said.

Limited truce, minerals deal

Two Ukrainian officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly about Tuesday's meeting, also told The Associated Press that the Ukrainian delegation is ready during the talks to sign an agreement with the United States on access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals — a deal that US President Donald Trump is keen to secure.

The officials discussed the confidence-building measures, with no further details, ahead of the Ukrainian negotiating team's meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jeddah.

Ukraine has repeatedly warned against any agreements that might allow Russia to consolidate its forces, arguing that only a comprehensive approach to security — including air and sea domains — can bring stability to the region.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
