WORLD
1 min read
Luigi Mangione, facing charges including terrorism, pleads “not guilty”
Luigi Mangione, charged with UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson’s killing, has pleaded not guilty to state murder and terrorism charges. His lawyer, concerned about a fair trial, has criticised the case’s politicisation, accusing police of using Mangione as “political fodder”
Luigi Mangione, facing charges including terrorism, pleads “not guilty” / TRT World
December 25, 2024

Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, pleaded not guilty to state murder and terrorism charges in New York on Monday, December 23.

He faces 11 counts in a New York state indictment, including first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder, one linked to terrorism. Mangione also faces four federal charges and additional charges in Pennsylvania.

Mangione was transferred from Pennsylvania to New York after waiving extradition last week. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 21, according to CBS News.

The case has gained national attention following the December 4 shooting of Thompson, 50, in New York City. Mangione was arrested in Pennsylvania days later.

A University of Pennsylvania graduate from a wealthy Baltimore family, Mangione has been controversially praised on social media, a trend condemned by New York officials.

His lawyer criticised the case as politicised, accusing local police of using Mangione as “political fodder” and raising concerns about a fair trial.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us