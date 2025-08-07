WORLD
Roadside bomb kills two police officers in northwest Pakistan
The attack comes as Pakistan braces for a military operation in Bajur and grapples with a renewed wave of TTP-linked violence along the Afghan border.
People rally to protest against the militant violence and demanding to restore peace during a protest in Karachi / Reuters
13 hours ago

A powerful roadside bomb struck a police vehicle in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the northwest of Pakistan bordering Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least two officers and wounding 14 others, mostly passersby, officials said.

The attack took place in the city of Wana in South Waziristan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to local police chief Adam Khan.

Terrorist violence has surged in recent weeks, claiming the lives of dozens of security personnel.

Pakistan is also preparing for a military operation in Bajur, another northwestern district.

Previous such operations years ago displaced thousands of residents.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on police, but suspicion is likely to fall on the Pakistani Taliban, or Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, known as TTP.

The group frequently targets security forces and civilians across the region.

TTP has worked closely with the Afghan Taliban, who returned to power in neighbouring Afghanistan in August 2021 following the withdrawal of US and NATO forces after two decades of war.

Since then, many TTP fighters and leaders have found refuge in Afghanistan, with some living openly under Taliban rule, a development that has emboldened the group in Pakistan.

SOURCE:AP
