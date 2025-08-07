A powerful roadside bomb struck a police vehicle in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the northwest of Pakistan bordering Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least two officers and wounding 14 others, mostly passersby, officials said.

The attack took place in the city of Wana in South Waziristan, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to local police chief Adam Khan.

Terrorist violence has surged in recent weeks, claiming the lives of dozens of security personnel.

Pakistan is also preparing for a military operation in Bajur, another northwestern district.

Previous such operations years ago displaced thousands of residents.