UN calls for Ukraine’s inclusion as US-Russia talks advance
UN top rights official Volker Turk urges that Ukraine be part of any peace deal as US-Russia negotiations progress and highlights a 30 percent rise in civilian casualties.
UN human rights chief stresses that sustainable peace must follow international law. / Reuters
March 3, 2025

  1. The UN human rights chief has urged that Ukrainians be directly involved in any talks to bring an end to the Moscow-Kiev conflict as doubts grow over US-Russia negotiations.

"Any discussions about ending the war must include Ukrainians and fully respect their human rights. Sustainable peace must be based on the United Nations Charter and international law," Volker Turk told the 58th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday, where he presented his global update.

The chief also expressed serious concern over the United States' "fundamental shift" in direction "both domestically and internationally".

"Policies intended to protect people from discrimination are now labelled as discriminatory... Divisive rhetoric is being used to distort, deceive and polarise," Turk said without mentioning Trump by his name.

US President Donald Trump has advanced negotiations with Russia to end the ongoing Moscow-Kiev war, blindsiding Ukraine and other European governments.

However, Ukraine and European leaders doubt that direct talks with Moscow could lead to a lasting peace.

Turk also stressed that civilian casualties rose by 30 percent between 2023 and 2024 during the war, saying: "Relentless attacks with aerial glide bombs, long-range missiles, and drones have placed civilians in a state of constant insecurity and fear."

"This situation is dire," he added.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
