WORLD
2 min read
Ecuador presidential race heads for a runoff
The country's worsening security crisis has dominated the election campaign, with voters deeply concerned about escalating violence linked to cocaine trafficking.
Ecuador presidential race heads for a runoff
Ecuador presidential race heads for a runoff / AP
February 10, 2025

Ecuadorians cast their ballots in a presidential election, with incumbent Daniel Noboa and leftist candidate Luisa Gonzalez emerging as the top two candidates, forcing a second round of voting.

With 82 percent of the votes counted, Noboa secured 44.5 percent of the vote, although not enough to win the presidency outright.

A presidential candidate in Ecuador must obtain 50 percent of the vote or achieve 40 percent with a 10-point lead over the nearest rival to win.

Noboa will contest a runoff election on April 13 against Gonzalez, who took 44.1 percent of the votes, according to the country's electoral authority.

Indigenous leader Leonidas Iza trailed in third place, having garnered 4.76 percent of votes.

What is happening in Ecuador?

Security crisis

The country's worsening security crisis has dominated the election campaign, with voters deeply concerned about escalating violence linked to cocaine trafficking.

Noboa, the 37-year-old son of a billionaire banana magnate, has staked his political future on a hardline approach to crime, declaring a state of emergency, deploying the military across the country, and building new maximum-security prisons.

Despite the country experiencing 14-hour daily blackouts and a diplomatic spat with Mexico during his presidency, Noboa remains remarkably popular.

Gonzalez, the 47-year-old protege of former President Rafael Correa, has pledged to provide human rights training for security forces, while also supporting tougher policing and militarisation. She celebrated her advancement to the runoff.

"It is a great victory, we have won we are almost in a technical tie."

Noboa had previously defeated Gonzalez in an October 2023 runoff election, which followed the impeachment process against former President Guillermo Lasso.

Lasso had dissolved Congress to avoid impeachment hearings, prompting the Ecuadorian electoral authority to call for early elections, which Noboa ultimately won.

The winner of the upcoming presidential election is scheduled to take office in May.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us