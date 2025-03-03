In a move to combat the escalating wildfire crisis, Governor Henry McMaster has declared a State of Emergency in South Carolina.

This declaration comes as over 175 wildfires rage across the state, prompting urgent action from firefighters and emergency services.

According to NBC News, the wildfires have spread across several counties, including Horry, Spartanburg, Union, Oconee, and Pickens, affecting approximately 4,200 acres of land.

The fires have created alarming scenes, with social media videos capturing an eerie orange sky over the Carolina Forest area near Myrtle Beach.

Another video depicted smoke and debris billowing from a backyard fire in the nearby Red Hill area, illustrating the immediate danger faced by residents.

Governor McMaster emphasised the critical need for resources to support first responders who are tirelessly battling the flames.

"This State of Emergency ensures that our first responders, who are working tirelessly and risking their lives to protect our communities from these wildfires, have the resources they need,” he stated.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission has mobilised significant resources to combat the wildfires, including aerial support for water drops.

Approximately 410 personnel and at least 128 fire apparatuses are currently engaged in firefighting efforts.

Evacuations have been ordered in eight neighbourhoods, with around 135 residents seeking refuge at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center, as reported by the Red Cross of South Carolina.

The commission has made it clear that personnel will remain on-site until the fires are fully contained. Fortunately, officials have reported no injuries or structural damage thus far, but the situation remains fluid as firefighters continue to battle the blazes.