CLIMATE
2 min read
Wildfires prompt mass evacuations in South Carolina
According to reports, over 175 wildfires burning across the US state have affected 4,200 acres.
Wildfires prompt mass evacuations in South Carolina
South Carolina / AP
March 3, 2025

In a move to combat the escalating wildfire crisis, Governor Henry McMaster has declared a State of Emergency in South Carolina.

This declaration comes as over 175 wildfires rage across the state, prompting urgent action from firefighters and emergency services.

According to NBC News, the wildfires have spread across several counties, including Horry, Spartanburg, Union, Oconee, and Pickens, affecting approximately 4,200 acres of land.

The fires have created alarming scenes, with social media videos capturing an eerie orange sky over the Carolina Forest area near Myrtle Beach.

Another video depicted smoke and debris billowing from a backyard fire in the nearby Red Hill area, illustrating the immediate danger faced by residents.

Governor McMaster emphasised the critical need for resources to support first responders who are tirelessly battling the flames.

"This State of Emergency ensures that our first responders, who are working tirelessly and risking their lives to protect our communities from these wildfires, have the resources they need,” he stated.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission has mobilised significant resources to combat the wildfires, including aerial support for water drops.

Approximately 410 personnel and at least 128 fire apparatuses are currently engaged in firefighting efforts.

Evacuations have been ordered in eight neighbourhoods, with around 135 residents seeking refuge at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center, as reported by the Red Cross of South Carolina.

The commission has made it clear that personnel will remain on-site until the fires are fully contained. Fortunately, officials have reported no injuries or structural damage thus far, but the situation remains fluid as firefighters continue to battle the blazes.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us