WORLD
2 min read
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
Sheikh Sami Abil-Mona warns of foreign manipulation and calls for Syrian-led dialogue to avoid further fragmentation, while accusing Israel of fuelling unrest in southern Syria.
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
Lebanon’s Druze leader urges Arab, Turkish mediation to end Suwayda violence. / AFP
July 19, 2025

The spiritual leader of Lebanon’s Druze community has called for urgent Arab and Turkish mediation to end the violence in Syria’s southern Sweida province and prevent the country from descending into further division.

Sheikh Sami Abil-Mona told Anadolu agency that only a comprehensive Syrian-led dialogue, backed by firm regional guarantees, can prevent bloodshed and ensure long-term stability.

"Dialogue is the only viable path to avoid further bloodshed and division in Sweida and Syria at large," he said, warning that local ceasefire agreements will remain fragile without solid support from regional powers.

"The recent agreement reached in Sweida was a step forward," he added, "but its implementation requires Arab and Turkish guarantees, as there is deep mistrust between the state and local factions."

Clashes erupted on June 13 between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Sweida, escalating into deadly attacks on regime forces by Druze fighters.

A brief ceasefire collapsed, followed by Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian military infrastructure.

Abil-Mona warned of the risk of sectarian spillover into Lebanon.

"There are troubling movements aimed at transferring this sedition into Lebanon," he said.

"That raises serious fears about destabilising our internal balance."

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire

He said coordination was ongoing with other religious authorities, including Dar al-Fatwa, to reject inflammatory rhetoric and prevent the conflict from fuelling divisions at home.

The Druze leader also accused Israel of manipulating the situation in Sweida for its own strategic purposes.

"Israel is the primary beneficiary of what’s happening in Sweida.

It is using the security vacuum to incite divisions and push some communities toward seeking protection," he said.

"But this is not a local initiative, it’s an entirely Israeli project."

He called for a national awakening and a meaningful dialogue involving all communities.

"We need to awaken reason and wisdom. A Syrian-Syrian dialogue is overdue. The new state that has emerged after the fall of the former regime has yet to engage its people at the level needed."

Abil-Mona suggested Türkiye can play a leading role in facilitating inclusive talks and rebuilding trust in the political process.

"The continued clashes in Sweida threaten to fragment the country. But the spiritual leaders of the Druze community in Syria do not want that. They want one land and one people."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us