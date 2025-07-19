The spiritual leader of Lebanon’s Druze community has called for urgent Arab and Turkish mediation to end the violence in Syria’s southern Sweida province and prevent the country from descending into further division.

Sheikh Sami Abil-Mona told Anadolu agency that only a comprehensive Syrian-led dialogue, backed by firm regional guarantees, can prevent bloodshed and ensure long-term stability.

"Dialogue is the only viable path to avoid further bloodshed and division in Sweida and Syria at large," he said, warning that local ceasefire agreements will remain fragile without solid support from regional powers.

"The recent agreement reached in Sweida was a step forward," he added, "but its implementation requires Arab and Turkish guarantees, as there is deep mistrust between the state and local factions."

Clashes erupted on June 13 between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Sweida, escalating into deadly attacks on regime forces by Druze fighters.

A brief ceasefire collapsed, followed by Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian military infrastructure.

Abil-Mona warned of the risk of sectarian spillover into Lebanon.

"There are troubling movements aimed at transferring this sedition into Lebanon," he said.

"That raises serious fears about destabilising our internal balance."

Related TRT Global - Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire

He said coordination was ongoing with other religious authorities, including Dar al-Fatwa, to reject inflammatory rhetoric and prevent the conflict from fuelling divisions at home.

The Druze leader also accused Israel of manipulating the situation in Sweida for its own strategic purposes.

"Israel is the primary beneficiary of what’s happening in Sweida.

It is using the security vacuum to incite divisions and push some communities toward seeking protection," he said.

"But this is not a local initiative, it’s an entirely Israeli project."

He called for a national awakening and a meaningful dialogue involving all communities.

"We need to awaken reason and wisdom. A Syrian-Syrian dialogue is overdue. The new state that has emerged after the fall of the former regime has yet to engage its people at the level needed."

Abil-Mona suggested Türkiye can play a leading role in facilitating inclusive talks and rebuilding trust in the political process.

"The continued clashes in Sweida threaten to fragment the country. But the spiritual leaders of the Druze community in Syria do not want that. They want one land and one people."