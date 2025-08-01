Host: Ezgi Toper

Guests: Nasra Omar Bwana

Producer: Ezgi Toper

Craft Editor: Nasrullah Yilmaz

Supervising Editor: Burak Bayram

Production Team: Afzal Ahmed, Mucteba Samil Olmez, Khaled Selim

Executive Producer: Nasra Omar Bwana

Transcript

NASRA: The Omanis have decided that, OK, this area has ties to Oman, so we're gonna use this space to tell our history. But what's happening is you are implying that this is the history of the people. You're implying without implying it. And so in the end, by selecting what gets to be preserved, what gets to be displayed, you are cementing what story will be carried forward for the next generation.



EZGI: Who gets to decide what history is told? Whose stories are prioritised?

In this episode, we explore the politics of preservation, and more specifically, what gets remembered or erased from history.

My colleague Nasra Omar Bwana joins me today. She’s been looking into a story that takes us to the island of Lamu in Kenya: one of East Africa’s oldest living Swahili settlements and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The region is known for showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Swahili and coastal communities.

Much of this history was preserved in artefacts at the Lamu Museum. But between 2022 to 2023, the museum underwent a renovation funded by the Sultanate of Oman. When it finally opened its doors to the public, local curators, historians, residents and international visitors were shocked at the changes that went far beyond renovations.

It left many asking: What happened to Lamu’s story? Let’s unpack it.

EZGI: Hey, Nasra, welcome to the studio.

NASRA: Thanks for having me.

EZGI: So you recently wrote an article for TRT Afrika English titled “Why Kenya's Lamu Museum Renovation Sparks Debate on Indigenous Heritage.” So this article has elicited quite the response online, but for those of us who know nothing about this museum, are hearing about this for the first time. Can you walk us through how the museum looked before and now after these changes?

NASRA: So the museum was dilapidated. The roof was leaking, the paint was coming off. It's right by the sea. And so the climate and the humidity that is present on the East African coast had taken a toll on the museum, but inside the museum, it was something else. It was carrying stories. It had the largest ethnographic material for the Swahili in East Africa, according to the museum. It had exhibits for different communities in Lamu, the Pokomo, the Orma, the Boni. So this is where stories of the past lived for decades. Now, this renovation had been sponsored by the Sultanate of Oman, and they are the ones who had handled the renovations and funding it. And also the reorganisation of the exhibits inside. So now, when you go to the museum after the renovation, the story was different. It was the story of Oman. Half the museum, which was one floor, almost the entire first floor of the museum, now told Omani stories. You have seven new galleries about the Omani maritime, about modern Oman, about people and culture. You had displays of how people dress in Oman. You have 3D models of buildings that are in Oman, like the Omani Opera House, which was built just less than 20 years ago. There's a TripAdvisor comment which says the museum should just be called the Oman Museum.

EZGI: So when did all of this happen?

NASRA: The renovation was completed in 2023. This was two years ago. Interestingly, this has been in this state for the last two years, but it's only local people. It's only people who have visited the museum who know what's happened. During the launch, there were complaints that were also raised on the same, but it was until we did this piece with TRT Afrika that the story went to a much bigger audience, that there was a bigger spotlight on what has happened, and so the reaction, though it is coming 2 years later, it is coming just as strong. And the emotions that are almost constant in all the reactions are anger, disappointment, but one surprising one was sadness. This I expected only to see from the local community, but it's a sadness that's being shared by multiple people. And at the same time, this is happening at a time when there have been protests in the country, in Kenya, that are against the government, and they have been criticising the state of affairs and how things are being run. So a lot of these reactions are tying this renovation into the state of the nation.

EZGI: And speaking of the government, what has the response been on the official side?

NASRA: We're yet to hear from the Kenyan side and the Omani side. They have acknowledged receipt in some cases, because when we were investigating this, we did reach out to them, but we are yet to receive any official response or hear of any official response. Though in some unofficial capacities, they have raised concerns as well, and they have stated that they are acting on it. But people need to see it officially first to believe it. At the same time, there have been efforts to some capacity, but it has been on a much smaller scale, but still has some impact. For instance, there is the collections manager. He saw the erasure that had happened and decided that he would put back some of the exhibits. So he's been actively identifying spaces to be able to return the exhibits that were removed from the museum.

EZGI: So you mentioned the removal of artefacts. What removal are you talking about?

NASRA So what happened is the first floor, half of it and all the prime spots in the museum had been taken up by Omani artefacts, but there were things there before. Things were moved or completely removed to make space for them. And some of the things that were completely removed were exhibits of three indigenous communities in Lamu, which is the Pokomo, the Orma, and the Boni. Those ones, there's no sign of them at the museum or when we visited the museum while doing the story. And then for the Swahili artefacts, which are what has remained in the museum. Something like the Lamu Siwa, which was voted in 2016 as the most treasured object in Africa. It had the prime spot. Now it's been moved downstairs into this dark corner. We have the Lamu, we have the Mtepe dhow, which is a rare indigenous doll that's disappeared. There's a replica of it that was removed completely, but the collections manager returned it. Unfortunately, right now, it sits on the floor in a corner. And in its place now is this large replica of an Omani dhow, which is reportedly actually a European dhow. So it's striking and also symbolic when you walk into the room that was once the maritime display for the local culture, and now right in the middle is a huge dhow with an Omani flag. And all the fishing nets, all the different types of replicas of old dhows, all the stories that lived in that room that told the stories of the indigenous people have been taken out. And in their place now are panels talking about Omani sailors, translated into three languages: Arabic, English, and Swahili. Whatever is left of the old exhibits is just as is in one language, sometimes in just A4 laminated paper. Quite a contrast.

NASRA: Some of these panels, which I'm talking about, that have been now introduced, are of AI-generated images. AI-generated images of an Omani sailor from the past who was relevant in Oman. And yet the images of the people that were there, the images of the people that need to be told, of the people that existed, have been removed ir they have been left just as is, they haven't been preserved. And it goes back to the agenda. If you have this story that's here and you're ignoring it, or you're prioritising something that's not even relevant. What are we really trying to do here?

EZGI: So when we talked about reactions from Kenyans that had seen the museum post renovations, you spoke about emotions of anger, emotions of sadness. And I can only assume there would be emotions of betrayal as well, because trust was put in this foreign government to carry out this project with this funding.

NASRA: There are two sides to this. One is a lot of times, in the Kenyan space, the cultural space, preservation of culture has often been done by foreign bodies or foreign entities or private individuals. It seems as to be a less of a priority for the state, especially as time progresses. So the Omani government doing this wasn't a new thing, but how it was done is where the betrayal came about. Why did this agreement happen? What is the hidden agenda behind the agreement, not just on the Omani side, but also on the Kenyan side? Because right now, the space that Kenya is in or the state of the country is a lot of questions are being raised in terms of corruption and the spending of state funds. So when you come to this project. The other sense of betrayal is that it's not that we do not have the money to do this as a country. That's what a lot of people are saying because this project was about $200,000. 20 million Kenyan shillings, give or take. And yet it's the same country which can afford 1.2 billion shillings to build a church and state house, and 890 million Kenyan shillings. In dollar terms, that would be about $9 million US dollars. To build a church in State House, and $6.8 million US dollars to renovate State House in one year. So if you have that amount for the statehouse, there should be spare change to renovate a museum that's representative of an entire population.

NASRA: They say he who pays the piper chooses the songs that he sings, right? Whatever people have or whatever a community has and thinks is great, whatever the piper knows is his best music. In the end, it's the person who pays that selects. So this is what's starting to happen in these spaces.