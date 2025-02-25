WORLD
2 min read
Israel carries out air strikes in southern Syria
Spokesperson of the Israeli Defence Ministry says the assault is part of Tel Aviv's policy to "pacify southern Syria."
Israel carries out air strikes in southern Syria
After the collapse of the Syrian Baath regime, Israel capitalized on the situation to carry out hundreds of airstrikes targeting military sites across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems, and air defense installations, according to reports. / Photo: AA Archive
February 25, 2025

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has confirmed the military assault on southern Syria.

"The Air Force is attacking strongly in southern Syria as part of the new policy we have defined of pacifying southern Syria — and the message is clear: we will not allow southern Syria to become southern Lebanon," his spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

Residents of Damascus and Reuters reporters in the city heard the sound of airplanes flying several low passes over the capital and a series of blasts.

The bombardment came hours after Syria condemned Israel's invasion into the country's south and demanded it withdraw, according to the closing statement of a national summit.

The conference rejected the provocative statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of transforming southern Syria into a "demilitarised zone" and not allowing the new Syrian army to deploy in the area.

It urged the international community and regional organisations to assume their responsibilities toward the Syrian people, urging them to apply pressure to halt the Israeli violations.

Netanyahu's provocative statement

Netanyahu said on Tuesday that the military will remain in southern Syria for the foreseeable future.

"In Syria, Israeli forces will remain stationed at the summit of Mount Hermon," referring to Jabal al Sheikh in the occupied Golan Heights.

"In the adjacent buffer zone, we will stay for the foreseeable future. We will not allow the presence of Hayat Tahrir al Sham or any new Syrian military forces south of Damascus," he said via satellite at a Washington conference hosted by the pro-Israel lobbying group, AIPAC.

During the June 5, 1967 war, Israel occupied most of the Golan Heights in southwestern Syria, including parts of the slopes of Jabal al Sheikh. In 1981, Israel unilaterally annexed the territory, a move not recognised by the UN.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in December, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

During this time, Israel launched hundreds of air strikes that targeted military sites across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems and air defence installations, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the Syrian transitional government is working toward stability and progress amidst these challenges.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
‘Historic opportunity’ to start Russia-Ukraine negotiations—Erdogan
‘Historic opportunity’ to start Russia-Ukraine negotiations—Erdogan
Drone attacks cut power across Sudan's Khartoum state
Drone attacks cut power across Sudan's Khartoum state
New geopolitical order is emerging with Türkiye at its centre—Erdogan
New geopolitical order is emerging with Türkiye at its centre—Erdogan
EU proposes further loosening of Syria sanctions to fund reconstruction, migration: document
EU proposes further loosening of Syria sanctions to fund reconstruction, migration: document
First Greenland, then Canada — Now Trump wants to turn Gaza into US-controlled 'freedom zone'
First Greenland, then Canada — Now Trump wants to turn Gaza into US-controlled 'freedom zone'
Gaza endures more pain: Israeli strikes on homes, tents kill nearly 100 Palestinians
Gaza endures more pain: Israeli strikes on homes, tents kill nearly 100 Palestinians
Trump asks Apple chief to expand production back to US instead of India
Trump asks Apple chief to expand production back to US instead of India
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
White House official 'validates' Trump's India-Pakistan truce from a Kashmiri waiter
White House official 'validates' Trump's India-Pakistan truce from a Kashmiri waiter
India, Pakistan trade accusations of nuclear arsenal mismanagement
India, Pakistan trade accusations of nuclear arsenal mismanagement
'Dummy, pathetic, loser': Russia, Ukraine trade insults ahead of peace talks in Türkiye
'Dummy, pathetic, loser': Russia, Ukraine trade insults ahead of peace talks in Türkiye
Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul: What’s on the agenda?
Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul: What’s on the agenda?
'Our children are waiting to die': 1.1 million kids in Gaza are hungry due to Israel's food blockade
'Our children are waiting to die': 1.1 million kids in Gaza are hungry due to Israel's food blockade
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
AI in spotlight as Trump heads to UAE
AI in spotlight as Trump heads to UAE
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us