WORLD
3 min read
US, Ukraine agree on terms of minerals deal — Ukrainian official
A Ukrainian official says they are considering a visit to Washington to sing the deal as the two governments are working on the details.
US, Ukraine agree on terms of minerals deal — Ukrainian official
Trump said that he expects to meet Zelenskyy at the White House as soon as this week to sign the agreement. / Photo: Reuters
February 25, 2025

Ukraine has agreed on the terms of a minerals deal with the United States and could sign it as early as Friday on a trip to Washington by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a senior Ukrainian official said.

The deal would see the United States jointly develop Ukraine's mineral wealth, with revenues going to a newly created fund that would be "joint for Ukraine and America", a senior Ukrainian source told the AFP news agency on condition of anonymity.

"Now government officials are working on the details... As of now, we are considering a visit to Washington on Friday to sign the agreement," the source added.

The Washington Post, which cited a Ukrainian official and another person familiar with the matter, said the deal was on "much better term" than those offered in an earlier proposal.

The White House has not yet confirmed the agreement, but earlier, it said it is "critical" that Zelenskyy sign a deal to share mineral and other natural resource revenues with the US amid ongoing negotiations.

Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters that President Donald Trump "expects President Zelenskyy to sign a deal," saying it would serve to pay the US back for past military and economic assistance provided to Kiev by the Biden administration.

"It's also great for the Ukrainian people, who have been put through hell because of this war, and it will create a lasting economic partnership, as Ukraine will need to rebuild their country because of this brutal war," she said.

Trump said on Monday that he expects to meet Zelenskyy at the White House as soon as this week to sign the agreement.

"The agreement's being worked on now. They're very close to a final deal. It'll be a deal with rare earths and various other things. And he would like to come, as I understand it, here to sign it. And that would be great with me. I think they'd then have to get it approved by the council or whoever might approve it, but I'm sure that will happen," he said.

'Trillions'

Ukraine has so far declined to sign the agreement as negotiations continue over major sticking points, including security guarantees for the country and whether the mineral rights would be exchanged solely for future US military aid or whether they would cover previous instalments that were given to Kiev by the Biden administration.

Ukraine is sitting on massive reserves of critical rare earth minerals that could total trillions of dollars. It holds about 5 percent of the world's total mineral resources, according to a 2024 World Economic Forum report.

Besides having one of the largest confirmed reserves of lithium, Ukraine boasts semiconductor-grade neon gas that is critical for chip production, beryllium, uranium, zirconium, apatite, iron ore and manganese.

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, who has rejected Ukraine's entry into NATO due to the alliance's mutual defence article, maintained that the US would defend any economic investment it makes in Ukraine's mineral resources.

"This could mean trillions, not only for the Ukrainian people, but for us and for stability for the region. And that economic investment is one of the best security guarantees that Ukraine could hope for," he said during a Monday morning interview with Fox News.

Explore
‘Historic opportunity’ to start Russia-Ukraine negotiations—Erdogan
‘Historic opportunity’ to start Russia-Ukraine negotiations—Erdogan
Drone attacks cut power across Sudan's Khartoum state
Drone attacks cut power across Sudan's Khartoum state
New geopolitical order is emerging with Türkiye at its centre—Erdogan
New geopolitical order is emerging with Türkiye at its centre—Erdogan
EU proposes further loosening of Syria sanctions to fund reconstruction, migration: document
EU proposes further loosening of Syria sanctions to fund reconstruction, migration: document
First Greenland, then Canada — Now Trump wants to turn Gaza into US-controlled 'freedom zone'
First Greenland, then Canada — Now Trump wants to turn Gaza into US-controlled 'freedom zone'
Gaza endures more pain: Israeli strikes on homes, tents kill nearly 100 Palestinians
Gaza endures more pain: Israeli strikes on homes, tents kill nearly 100 Palestinians
Trump asks Apple chief to expand production back to US instead of India
Trump asks Apple chief to expand production back to US instead of India
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
White House official 'validates' Trump's India-Pakistan truce from a Kashmiri waiter
White House official 'validates' Trump's India-Pakistan truce from a Kashmiri waiter
India, Pakistan trade accusations of nuclear arsenal mismanagement
India, Pakistan trade accusations of nuclear arsenal mismanagement
'Dummy, pathetic, loser': Russia, Ukraine trade insults ahead of peace talks in Türkiye
'Dummy, pathetic, loser': Russia, Ukraine trade insults ahead of peace talks in Türkiye
Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul: What’s on the agenda?
Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Istanbul: What’s on the agenda?
'Our children are waiting to die': 1.1 million kids in Gaza are hungry due to Israel's food blockade
'Our children are waiting to die': 1.1 million kids in Gaza are hungry due to Israel's food blockade
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
Türkiye 'plays a big role' in Ukraine-Russia peace talks: NATO chief
AI in spotlight as Trump heads to UAE
AI in spotlight as Trump heads to UAE
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us