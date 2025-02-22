WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel may deploy tanks in northern West Bank for 1st time since 2002
Channel 14 cites anonymous sources saying that the political leadership is pushing for the inclusion of tanks during the brutal raids across northern West Bank.
The source noted that the army does not rule out using the air force again if developments warrant it. / AFP
February 22, 2025

The Israeli army may deploy tanks to the northern occupied West Bank for the first time in 23 years, a media outlet has reported.

The drive comes amid escalating Israeli brutal raids across several northern West Bank governorates, particularly targeting Palestinian refugee camps for the 33rd day in a row.

According to Channel 14, citing anonymous sources, the political leadership is "pressuring for the inclusion of tanks in the ongoing military operation in the northern West Bank."

The tanks "could soon participate in the military operation," the sources further indicated. It added that the decision came "after pressure from the political leadership."

The source noted that the army does not rule out using the air force again if developments warrant it.

Deadly raids

The army continued deadly raids in the northern occupied West Bank, where at least 60 victims were killed.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians have been forced to leave their homes in the occupied West Bank refugee camps, while Israel demolished homes and infrastructure.

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 923 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 wounded in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal Zionist settlers since the start of the genocide against besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice declared in July that Israel’s long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
