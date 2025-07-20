WORLD
Trump pledges to 'save' Afghan refugees facing deportation from UAE
President Trump cites the news website "Just the News" as saying that UAE officials were preparing to hand over some Afghan refugees to the Taliban
US President Donald Trump vows to intervene and assist Afghan refugees reportedly facing deportation from the United Arab Emirates. (Photo: AA) / AA
July 20, 2025

US President Donald Trump has vowed to intervene and assist Afghan refugees reportedly facing deportation from the United Arab Emirates, following reports that UAE authorities plan to hand over the refugees to the Taliban-governed Afganistan.

“I will try to save them, starting right now,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday, sharing a news report highlighting the situation.

According to the report from Just the News, UAE officials arrived unexpectedly at a refugee camp in Abu Dhabi to inform 32 Afghan men, women, and children—who have sought refuge in the country—that they face imminent deportation. The group’s passports were reportedly confiscated, and they have been living in the camp for four years.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, after the collapse of the Afghan government and the withdrawal of US forces, effectively marking the end of a 20-year foreign occupation.

Reacting to the news, Richard Bennett, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, expressed “deep alarm” and called on the UAE government to immediately halt the deportation plans.

“Those forced to return are at significant risk of persecution and violent reprisals,” Bennett warned.

