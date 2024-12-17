CULTURE
2 min read
400-year-old Assyrian Bazaar restored and reopened in Türkiye's Mardin
Mardin Governor Tuncay Akkoyun says that the project represents not only a physical transformation but also the revival of the district's centuries-old commerce and traditions of solidarity and sharing.
mardin / AA
December 17, 2024

The 400-year-old Assyrian bazaar in Mardin, located in Türkiye's southeastern region, has been reopened following a comprehensive restoration as part of the "Street Health Project."

The project marks a significant step in the preservation of the region's cultural heritage, which was supported and coordinated by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, along with contributions from the Governor's Office, the District Governor's Office, and various institutions.

During the opening ceremony, Governor Tuncay Akkoyun emphasised the historical significance of Mardin, which has hosted numerous civilisations throughout history, and praised its unique cultural and architectural legacy.

He highlighted that Dargecit, one of Mesopotamia's oldest settlements, embodies a tradition of coexistence and brotherhood among diverse cultures.

“Our cultural heritage is not just about historic buildings but also our unity, solidarity, and sense of community,” Akkoyun said. “It is our duty to protect this heritage and pass it on to future generations. Where there is brotherhood, there is peace, and where there is peace, agriculture, trade, and tourism can thrive.”

Preserving its historical identity

Akkoyun also noted that the ongoing development of Dargecit is resulting in more people choosing to live, work and invest in their hometown. The project not only represents physical renewal, but also revives the district's centuries-old culture of trade, craftsmanship, and community, fostering opportunities for economic growth, tourism, and job creation.

He further explained that the Street Health Project included the restoration of the historic market area, covering approximately 600 metres along Safa Street, Kilic Street, Democracy Street, and Church Street.

The work involved restoring 62 shops, demolishing eight concrete buildings, and improving infrastructure, lighting, and insulation in registered shops. Additionally, 15 unregistered residential properties in the upper part of the market underwent improvements.

Kaymakam (District Governor) Muhammed Enes Ipek emphasised the importance of preserving the district's historical texture and cultural heritage.

He noted that the Assyrian bazaar has been at the heart of the region's trade and social life for centuries.

"Our project has successfully restored this unique space, preserving its historical identity while meeting modern needs," Ipek said.

SOURCE:AA
