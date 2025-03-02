WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Palestine warns of 'catastrophic consequences' from Israeli decision to cut aid to Gaza
"Such actions only deepen the suffering of over 2M Palestinians already enduring genocide and displacement," says the Palestinian Authority, while Hamas calls it "cheap blackmail, a war crime and a blatant violation" of the ceasefire agreement.
Palestine warns of 'catastrophic consequences' from Israeli decision to cut aid to Gaza
Palestinians get into long queues in front of aid distribution centers to receive aid in Gaza City, Gaza on March 2, 2025. / AA
March 2, 2025

Palestine warned of “catastrophic consequences” from an Israeli decision to halt the entry of humanitarian aid into war-torn Gaza, calling for pressure on Tel Aviv to ensure a “sustained” flow of aid.

The Israeli government stopped the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday, just hours after the expiry of the first phase of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal.

In a statement on Sunday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said the Israeli decision will have “catastrophic consequences amid worsening humanitarian conditions, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.”

The ministry strongly condemned “the politicisation of aid and its use as a tool of blackmail.”

“Such actions only deepen the suffering of over two million Palestinians already enduring genocide and displacement,” it added.

The ministry called on the international community to “take responsibility and pressure Israel into allowing a sustained flow of aid into Gaza and prevent Tel Aviv from weaponizing hunger to advance its political agenda.”

TRT Global - Israel says it is stopping entry of all aid and supplies into Gaza

TRT Global - The Israeli prime minister's office did not elaborate on the decision.

🔗

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas denounced the aid cutoff as "cheap blackmail, a war crime, and a blatant violation” of the ceasefire agreement.

The first six-week phase of the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on January 19, officially ended at midnight on Saturday. However, Israel has not agreed to move forward to the second phase of the deal to bring an end to the war in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had sought to extend the initial exchange phase to secure the release of as many Israeli captives as possible without offering anything in return or fulfilling the military and humanitarian obligations of the agreement.

Hamas has refused to proceed under these conditions, insisting that Israel abide by the terms of the ceasefire and immediately start negotiations for the second phase, which includes a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a complete halt to the war.

TRT Global - Israeli army set to resume brutal war on Gaza if no agreement reached to extend ceasefire: Report

TRT Global - ‘Netanyahu is leaning toward extending ceasefire for several more days before a potential return to fighting in Gaza,’ according to Israeli media.

🔗

The ceasefire agreement has halted Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 48,380 victims, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for truce between Moscow, Kiev
Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for truce between Moscow, Kiev
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us