Hundreds of Israelis demonstrated outside the homes of several government ministers to demand the completion of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Videos shared on social media showed protesters gathering outside the residence of Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar in Tel Aviv on Sunday.

“You are betraying hostages and citizens,” “No hostages were returned yesterday” and “Israeli government violated agreement on returning hostages home” chanted protesters during the protest.

Similar protests were staged outside the homes of the ministers of education, transport, innovation, strategic affairs, Diaspora affairs, and the head of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Protesters raised photos of Israeli hostages in Gaza amid calls for returning the captives home.

Israel estimates that 59 hostages are still held in Gaza with at least 20 of them alive and they are expected to be set free in the second phase of the ceasefire, which would require Israel to fully withdraw its forces from Gaza and end the war permanently.

Demanding to honour ceasefire terms

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday, hours after the end of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Netanyahu had sought to extend the initial exchange phase to secure the release of as many Israeli captives as possible without offering anything in return or fulfilling the military and humanitarian obligations of the agreement.

Palestinian group Hamas has refused to proceed under these conditions, insisting that Israel abide by the terms of the ceasefire and immediately start negotiations for the second phase, which includes a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a complete halt to the war.

The agreement has halted Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 48,380 victims, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.