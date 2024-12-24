WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Only 12 trucks of food, water reached North Gaza in 2.5 months: UK charity
'For three of these, once food and water had been delivered to school where people were sheltering, it was then cleared and shelled within hours,' Oxfam says
Only 12 trucks of food, water reached North Gaza in 2.5 months: UK charity
Only 12 trucks of food delivered in Gaza in the last 2.5 months / TRT World
December 24, 2024

In two-and-a-half months, only 12 trucks distributed food and water in northern Gaza, a UK-based charity said, drawing attention to the dire situation in the Palestinian enclave.

"Of the meagre 34 trucks of food and water given permission to enter the North Gaza Governorate over the last 2.5 months, deliberate delays and systematic obstructions by the Israeli military meant that just twelve managed to distribute aid to starving Palestinian civilians," Oxfam said in a statement on Sunday.

"For three of these, once the food and water had been delivered to the school where people were sheltering, it was then cleared and shelled within hours," it said.

Oxfam said that it and other international humanitarian agencies have been "continually prevented" from delivering lifesaving aid in the North Gaza Governorate since Oct. 6 when Israel escalated its military siege of Jabalia, Beit Lahia and Beit Hanoun.

"Thousands of people are estimated to still be cut off, but with humanitarian access blocked it’s impossible to know exact numbers," it said. "At the beginning of December, humanitarian organisations operating in Gaza were receiving calls from vulnerable people trapped in homes and shelters that had completely run out of food and water."

"After the green light to proceed to the destination was received, the trucks were then stopped further on at a military checkpoint," it said, adding: "Soldiers forced the drivers to offload the aid in a militarised zone, which desperate civilians had no access to."

Since October 7 last year, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza has resulted in over 45,259 Palestinian deaths, including 17,492 children and 11,979 women, with 107,627 wounded, according to reports.

Thousands more are believed to be buried under the rubble.

Civilian infrastructure, including hospitals and schools, has been heavily targe ted, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us