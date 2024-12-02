POLITICS
3 min read
War crimes tribunal is in jeopardy: ICC president
The US House of Representatives in June passed a bill to sanction the court in response to ICC chief prosecutor's request for an arrest warrant against Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence chief Yoav Gallant.
War crimes tribunal is in jeopardy: ICC president
ICC was established in 2002 to prosecute war crimes. / Reuters
December 2, 2024

The president of the International Criminal Court has said threats facing the institution, including possible US sanctions and Russian warrants for staff members, "jeopardise its very existence".

Speaking at an annual conference of the court's 124 members on Monday, President Judge Tomoko Akane did not name Russia or the United States, but referred to them as permanent members of the UN Security Council.

"It's clear by any metric, by any benchmark, this assembly is at a pivotal time," ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said in his speech at the conference's opening.

"We are facing unprecedented challenges. We see civil society victims, survivors, humanity at large, I think have unprecedented expectations."

Russia issued an arrest warrant for ICC chief Prosecutor Karim Khan two months after the court in The Hague issued a warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The United States House of Representatives in June passed a bill to sanction the court in response to Khan's request for an arrest warrant against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former defence chief, Yoav Gallant.

READ MORE: When justice is not convenient: US and its fraught relationship with ICC

'Draconian sanctions'

"The Court has been subjected to attacks seeking to undermine its legitimacy and ability to administer justice and realise international law and fundamental rights; coercive measures, threats, pressure and acts of sabotage," Akane said, adding that more warrants had been issued against court employees.

The ICC is also "being threatened with draconian economic sanctions from institutions of another permanent member of the Security Council as if it was a terrorist organisation. These measures would rapidly undermine the Court's operations in all situations and cases and jeopardise its very existence," she said.

While the United States is not a member of the court, the world's preeminent military and financial power could undermine the ICC diplomatically and politically and with financial sanctions targeting its staff.

She said the court firmly rejects any "attempt to influence (its) independence and impartiality. We resolutely dismiss efforts to politicise our function. We have and always will comply only with the law, under all circumstances."

The court was established in 2002 to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression when member states are unwilling or unable to do so themselves.

It can prosecute crimes committed by nationals of member states or on the territory of member states by other actors. Its budget for 2024 was about $197 million.

Explore
Like it or not: the button that changed everything
Like it or not: the button that changed everything
Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Türkiye: What we know so far
Ukraine-Russia peace talks in Türkiye: What we know so far
Indonesia seizes ship carrying methamphetamine, cocaine worth $426 million
Indonesia seizes ship carrying methamphetamine, cocaine worth $426 million
Iran, European powers to hold nuclear talks in Türkiye
Iran, European powers to hold nuclear talks in Türkiye
US-UAE business dialogue launches in Abu Dhabi as Trump concludes Gulf tour
US-UAE business dialogue launches in Abu Dhabi as Trump concludes Gulf tour
Health officials declare polio outbreak in Papua New Guinea
Health officials declare polio outbreak in Papua New Guinea
From famous to infamous: Australian soldier loses war crimes defamation appeal
From famous to infamous: Australian soldier loses war crimes defamation appeal
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
A nation bows its head — Uruguay honours Mujica in final goodbye
A nation bows its head — Uruguay honours Mujica in final goodbye
Trump encourages Apple to bring production home to US instead of India
Trump encourages Apple to bring production home to US instead of India
Crucial meetings in Istanbul set stage for Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Crucial meetings in Istanbul set stage for Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Turkish foreign minister, US, Russian, Ukrainian delegations to meet in Istanbul on May 16
Turkish foreign minister, US, Russian, Ukrainian delegations to meet in Istanbul on May 16
Turkish, Syrian foreign ministers, US secretary of state hold trilateral meeting in Antalya
Turkish, Syrian foreign ministers, US secretary of state hold trilateral meeting in Antalya
Türkiye's Fidan meets Russian delegation in Istanbul ahead of Ukraine peace talks
Türkiye's Fidan meets Russian delegation in Istanbul ahead of Ukraine peace talks
UAE to invest $1.4T in US over next 10 years: MBZ
UAE to invest $1.4T in US over next 10 years: MBZ
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us