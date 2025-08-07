WORLD
UAE denies Sudan's claims of bombing an Emirati plane with dozens of Colombian mercenaries on board
According to a report by the UN, the Colombian Foreign Ministry has acknowledged the presence of Colombian mercenaries in Darfur.
This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum. / AP
11 hours ago

The United Arab Emirates has rejected an announcement from Sudan's armed forces a day earlier, saying they had destroyed an Emirati plane carrying Colombian mercenaries, killing at least 40.

Sudanese state television, Sudan TV, also reported on Wednesday that the Sudanese air force targeted Nyala airport in Darfur, controlled by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), destroying an Emirati aircraft and killing 40 Colombian mercenaries.

In response, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday dismissed the claims as "baseless accusations" and "PR stunts", asserting that Sudan is attempting to deflect attention from its role in prolonging the civil war.

The UAE has consistently denied allegations of arming the RSF or recruiting mercenaries to fight alongside them.

Sudan plunged into chaos when simmering tensions between the country’s military and the RSF exploded into fighting in April 2023 in the capital, Khartoum, and elsewhere in the country.

The fighting has turned into a full-fledged civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced over 14 million people and pushed parts of the country into famine.

Colombia orders investigation

State-run Sudan TV reported the aircraft had taken off from a military base in the Arab Gulf region, and that Sudanese fighter jets struck it when it landed at the Nyala airport.

It described the strike as a “blatant message” and a “new equation of deterrence” against foreign interference in Sudan's affairs.

Responding to the reports, Colombian President Gustavo Petro wrote on X overnight that he ordered an investigation into the mercenaries’ killing.

The RSF seized Nyala, the capital city of South Darfur province, last year as part of the paramilitary group's push to control the entire region of Darfur.

The Sudanese government has accused the RSF of turning the city’s civilian airport into a military hub to receive weapons shipments and smuggle gold.

The Sudanese military has repeatedly struck the airport, saying it targeted aircraft delivering military supplies and mercenaries to the RSF.

UN report

UN experts confirmed in a report released in April that Colombian mercenaries were present in Darfur and that those mercenaries were hired by a private security firm to support the RSF.

According to the report, the Colombian Foreign Ministry acknowledged that Colombian mercenaries were in Darfur and announced the establishment of a special immediate response group to ensure the safe return of its nationals.

Sudan says the UAE barred Sudanese planes.

The Sudanese aviation agency, meanwhile, stated that the UAE barred Sudanese planes from landing at its airports on Wednesday, in what it described as a “surprise, uncoordinated” measure.

Relations between the military-allied government in Sudan and the UAE have been frayed over Abu Dhabi’s alleged support for the RSF.

The Sudanese government severed ties with the UAE earlier this year over the allegations.

