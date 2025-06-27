WORLD
South Korea detains six Americans for attempting to send items to North Korea by sea
The US nationals allegedly attempted to release some 1,300 plastic bottles containing the goods from the restricted area on Ganghwa Island.
South Korea detains 6 Americans for attempting to send items to North Korea by sea / AP
June 27, 2025

South Korean police detained six US citizens on Friday who were attempting to send plastic bottles containing rice, one-dollar bills and copies of the Bible to North Korea via sea, according to local media reports.

The group was apprehended near a restricted border area on Ganghwa Island, about 50 kilometres west of Seoul, Yonhap News Agency reported.

They attempted to release around 1,300 plastic bottles.

The police did not provide additional details, such as whether the US nationals were tourists or had another purpose for being in the area.

The area has been restricted to the public after being designated as a danger zone in November last year, as the government had already banned launches of anti-Pyongyang leaflets from the area.

A police official said the US nationals will be questioned with the help of an interpreter.

In the past, North Korean defector groups based in South Korea have launched similar bottles into waters near the border, claiming they are intended to deliver humanitarian aid to North Koreans.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, who assumed office earlier this month, has directed authorities to prevent the release of anti-North Korea leaflets and enforce laws against such activities as part of his effort to improve relations with Pyongyang.

