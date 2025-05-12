May 12, 2025
US President Donald Trump’s inner circle says he has “lost patience” with the Israeli PM
Trump aides accuse Netanyahu of “manipulating” the US president
Netanyahu’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer reportedly angered Trump with “arrogant” remarks
Israel’s failure to present clear plans on Iran and Yemen's Houthis has reportedly frustrated the US president
Netanyahu government has failed to offer a concrete proposal concerning Gaza
US delinked Saudi-Israel normalisation to advance nuclear talks
Washington excluded Israel from nuclear talks with Iran and truce efforts with the Houthis
US restoring Red Sea shipping routes — putting commercial interests above Israel’s security concerns