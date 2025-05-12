US President Donald Trump’s inner circle says he has “lost patience” with the Israeli PM

Trump aides accuse Netanyahu of “manipulating” the US president

Netanyahu’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer reportedly angered Trump with “arrogant” remarks

Israel’s failure to present clear plans on Iran and Yemen's Houthis has reportedly frustrated the US president

Netanyahu government has failed to offer a concrete proposal concerning Gaza

US delinked Saudi-Israel normalisation to advance nuclear talks

Washington excluded Israel from nuclear talks with Iran and truce efforts with the Houthis