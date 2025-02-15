Hamas reaffirmed that the release of Israeli captives held in Gaza will only occur through negotiations and in accordance with the ceasefire agreement, emphasising that Palestinian migration should be directed solely toward Jerusalem.

"The release of the sixth batch of enemy prisoners confirms that their freedom is only possible through negotiations and adherence to the terms of the ceasefire agreement," Hamas said in a statement on Saturday.

The group underscored that the presence of images of Jerusalem, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and large crowds during the handover was a renewed message to Israel and its allies that these symbols remain a "red line."

"Our people, our nation, and free people around the world are witnessing a moment of strength, dignity, and pride as the resistance successfully carries out this honorable exchange deal, reflecting the unity of our people and our resis tance," Hamas added.

Addressing the international community, Hamas declared: "We say to the whole world: There is no migration except to Jerusalem.”

“This is our response to all calls for displacement and eradication, whether from (US President) Donald Trump or his supporters in colonial and occupation forces,” it added.

Recently, Trump has suggested to take over Gaza and resettle Palestinians to neighboring countries and turn the enclave into “the Riviera of the Middle East.” His proposal has met widespread condemnation from the Arab world and beyond.

Earlier on Saturd ay, Hamas' military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, and Islamic Jihad's military wing, Al-Quds Brigades, released three Israeli captives—including two dual nationals holding American and Russian citizenship— in eastern Khan Younis, southern Gaza.

In exchange, Israel is set to release 369 Palestinian detainees as part of the deal.

A ceasefire agreement took effect in Gaza on January 19, halting Israel’s genocidal war, which has killed more than 48,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.