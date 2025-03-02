WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Trump administration expedites $4B in US military aid to Israel
Trump administration has approved nearly $12 billion in major foreign military sales to Israel since taking office in January.
Trump administration expedites $4B in US military aid to Israel
The US has faced longstanding criticism for supporting Israel's military assault on Gaza amid widespread reports of violations of international and US laws. / Photo: Reuters
March 2, 2025

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he expedited the delivery of $4 billion in military assistance to Israel.

"I have signed a declaration to use emergency authorities to expedite the delivery of approximately $4 billion in military assistance to Israel," Rubio said in a statement on Saturday.

"The decision to reverse the Biden Administration's partial arms embargo, which wrongly withheld a number of weapons and ammunition from Israel, is yet another sign that Israel has no greater ally in the White House than President Trump," he added.

His statement came one day after the State Department said it approved potential foreign military sales to Israel worth $3 billion, which included munitions, guidance kits and Caterpillar D9 bulldozers.

In a statement Friday, the agency stated that Rubio determined "emergency exists", requiring the immediate sales to Israel, waiving congressional review requirements.

Rubio said since Trump took office in late January, his administration has approved nearly $12 billion in major foreign military sales to Israel.

"This important decision coincides with President Trump's repeal of a Biden-era memorandum which had imposed baseless and politicised conditions on military assistance to Israel at a time when our close ally was fighting a war of survival on multiple fronts against Iran and terror proxies," Rubio said in Saturday's statement.

"The Trump Administration will continue to use all available tools to fulfill America's long-standing commitment to Israel's security, including means to counter security threats," he added.

The US has faced longstanding criticism for supporting Israel's military assault on Gaza amid widespread reports of violations of international and US laws.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for truce between Moscow, Kiev
Turkish, Ukrainian foreign ministers discuss efforts for truce between Moscow, Kiev
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us