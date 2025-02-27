Türkiye has submitted a statement to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) outlining Israel's obligations regarding the activities of the United Nations (UN) and UN agencies in occupied Palestinian territories.

According to sources from the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Türkiye is expected to provide a written statement in response to the UN General Assembly's request on December 19, 2024, for an advisory opinion from the ICJ regarding "the obligations of Israel concerning the presence and activities of the United Nations, other international organisations, and third states."

Sources indicated that the written statement would be submitted on Thursday through Türkiye's embassy in The Hague.

The sources noted that Türkiye served as a co-sponsor of this UN General Assembly resolution, which was initiated by Norway, and that the deadline for submitting written statements to the ICJ is February 28.

Türkiye's written statement emphasises three key issues: the responsibilities of UN member states, the privileges and immunities of the UN, and Israel's obligations in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The statement points out that member states' responsibilities are outlined in the UN Charter, which requires them to resolve international disputes peacefully and refrain from threatening or using force against other states. It also notes that member states are obligated to implement binding UN Security Council resolutions and cooperate with the UN in maintaining international peace and security.

Regarding UN immunities, the statement explains that these refer to legal protections granted to UN organisations, facilities, assets, and personnel under international law, which are necessary to ensure these bodies can function independently, impartially, and effectively without interference from host states or other external entities. These immunities primarily stem from the 1946 Convention on the Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations, to which Israel is a party, and other relevant agreements.

On Israel's obligations in occupied Palestinian territories, the statement emphasises that these include respecting the presence and activities of the UN, international organisations, and third states providing humanitarian and development assistance.

The statement also addresses the legal basis for the activities of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), which operates in the occupied Palestinian territories, arguing that the Israeli parliament's decision to ban UNRWA's activities is not legally valid.

The sources said that Türkiye emphasises in its statement that Israel's persistent failure to fulfil its obligations under international law constitutes a violation and that obstructing humanitarian aid, targeting UN facilities, and harassing international personnel undermines the foundations of the international legal order.

"Through this written statement, Türkiye is formally requesting the ICJ to issue an advisory opinion confirming Israel's obligations under international law and emphasising the importance of respecting the presence and activities of the UN, other international organisations, and third states in the occupied Palestinian territories," the sources said.