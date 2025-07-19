WORLD
Vehicle plows into crowd near Hollywood, leaving dozens injured
The Los Angeles Fire Department reports that up to seven people are in critical condition, while several others are in serious or fair condition.
The area where the incident occurred is near Hollywood landmarks. / AP
July 19, 2025

At least 30 people were injured—seven critically—after an unidentified vehicle drove into a crowd in Los Angeles, local authorities and media reported on Saturday.

The crash occurred around 2 am local time (0900 GMT) near West Santa Monica Boulevard on Saturday, in an area known for its music venues, in East Hollywood, CNN quoted the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) as saying.

According to the fire department, seven individuals were transported in critical condition, six sustained serious injuries, and 19 were in fair condition.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the scene in East Hollywood, the Fire Department said.

ABC News quoted a Fire Department official saying that preliminary investigations pointed to a driver losing consciousness and ramming a large crowd outside a nightclub.

However, this could not be immediately verified.

The area where the incident occurred is near Hollywood landmarks, including Sunset Boulevard and the Walk of Fame, a sidewalk emblazoned with stars commemorating movie industry figures.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
