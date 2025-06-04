WORLD
Why Bayesian sank according to the experts
Why Bayesian sank according to the experts
June 4, 2025

Following the commencement of the Bayesian's salvage operation, an investigation has shed new light on its tragic sinking. Last August, the 'unsinkable' Bayesian Yacht took the world by storm, sinking off the coast of Sicily, killing seven. Since then, there have been many theories surrounding what happened and highlighting conspicuous details : a freak weather event, the death on the same day of Lynch's co-defendant in a decades long fraud trial and a manslaughter investigation opened by Italian authorities. In recent days, there have been two big developments in the Bayesian's salvage and the Marine Accident Investigation Branch Investigators have also released a ten page interim report highlighting the Bayesian was toppled by extreme winds. On Nexus this week we ask Maritime Historian Sal Mercogliano, Oceanographer Dr. Simon Boxall and Salvage Expert Captain Nick Sloane what they think caused the Bayesian to sink.

