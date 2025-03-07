​​​​Russia has launched a massive missile and drone strike on Ukraine overnight, targeting critical energy and civilian infrastructure, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, while renewing his call for a truce to stop further destruction.

Zelenskyy said late on Friday nearly 70 missiles, both cruise and ballistic, along with almost 200 attack drones, were used in strikes on multiple regions, including Odesa, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Ternopil.

Residential buildings were also damaged, with casualties reported in Kharkiv after a missile struck near an apartment block.

He said that despite the heavy bombardment, Ukraine’s air defences, including F-16 fighter jets and French-supplied Mirage aircraft, intercepted several Russian cruise missiles.

Calling for an end to hostilities, Zelenskyy stressed that the path to real peace must begin with halting Russian attacks on civilian areas.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha echoed Zelenskyy’s appeal, emphasising the scale of the attack, by saying "261 missiles and drones. Russians will only stop when we stop them. Pressure on Russia must be increased to end the war sooner."

The overnight barrage came days after the US suspended military aid and intelligence to Ukraine to pressure it into accepting a peace deal being pushed by the Trump administration. Without US intelligence, Ukraine’s ability to strike inside Russia and defend itself from bombardment is significantly diminished.

The US government said on Friday it halted Ukrainian access to unclassified satellite images that had been used to help it fight back against Russia.

The US National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency told The Associated Press the decision reflected "the Administration’s directive on support to Ukraine," without elaborating. The satellite imagery provider Maxar Technologies confirmed the US government decision to "temporarily suspend" Ukrainian access.

Russia claims to have taken for settlements

Meanwhile, Moscow claimed its forces captured four villages in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region over the past week.

In a statement, the ministry said Andriivka, Burlatske, Pryvilne, and Skudne had come under Russian control following operations by the Tsentr (Center) and Vostok (East) military groups.

The ministry also reported conducting seven coordinated strikes using precision weapons and drones, targeting military airfield infrastructure, ammunition depots, production workshops, storage facilities, and command centers for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Strikes were also carried out on boat bases, temporary locations of Ukrainian armed forces, "nationalist units," and foreign mercenaries, it said.

An additional strike was launched overnight using high-precision long-range air, sea, and land-based weapons, as well as drones, targeting gas and energy infrastructure facilities that support Ukraine's military-industrial complex, the ministry said.

"The objective of the strike has been achieved. All designated targets were hit," the statement read.