Palestine won't accept foreign rule, won't be disarmed: Hamas
Hamas' senior official Khaled Meshaal stressed the importance of unity and resistance for Palestine’s future against Israeli occupation.
Hamas warns of a conspiracy to exile Palestinians and urges unity to protect Gaza. / AA
March 10, 2025

Hamas has said the Palestinian people have the right to govern their land and as long as the Israeli occupation continues, they will not lay down their arms.

The head of the Hamas' offices in the diaspora, Khaled Meshaal, said that no political system could be imposed on them from outside.

Hamas, on Sunday, shared a video from Meshaal’s speech at a ceremony held in Cairo, Egypt honouring Palestinian prisoners who were released and exiled as part of a prisoner swap and ceasefire agreement with Israel.

"Gaza belongs only to its people; neither Gaza nor the West Bank's people will exchange their homeland for anywhere else," he said.

‘Palestine has no alternative’

Meshaal underlined that Palestinians in Israeli-besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank will remain strongly attached to their land.

"Palestine has no alternative other than Palestine. While our respect for Arab and Islamic countries remains, nothing can replace our homeland," he said.

Meshaal pointed out that Palestine will be governed solely by its people and no foreign political system will be imposed.

He highlighted the importance of national unity in facing the challenges that Palestine is encountering and called on the Arab world to stand by the Palestinian people.

He noted that Gaza is facing a major conspiracy, with attempts to force the population into exile by starving them.

"The future of Gaza, its governance, its weapons, and the strength of its resistance are under threat," he said.

SOURCE:AA
