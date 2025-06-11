Russia has recognised Karabakh as Azerbaijani territory, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS after controversial remarks by a Moscow official.

"Russia officially recognises this region as Azerbaijani territory," Zakharova said.

Earlier, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky's references to the historical, social, and cultural dimensions of the situation in Karabakh faced flak.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticised Medinsky, Russia’s top negotiator at two recent rounds of talks with Ukraine, for twisting the historical truth about Karabakh as he called the region "a disputed land between Armenia and Azerbaijan".

Medinsky "commented exclusively on the tragedy around the armed conflict," Zakharova emphasised as she cautioned against "pulling out non-existent messages or recombining words."

Relations between Baku and Yerevan have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

In the fall of 2020, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, villages, and settlements from Armenian occupation during 44 days of clashes.

The war ended with a Russia-brokered ceasefire, and talks for normalisation of ties began.