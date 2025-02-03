WORLD
2 min read
North Korea to open border city to mark Kim Jong-il's birth anniversary
The birthday of former ruler Kim Jong-il, father of current leader Kim Jong-un, is observed on February 16 as the 'Day of the Shining Star' and is traditionally marked by large-scale public celebrations.
North Korea to open border city to mark Kim Jong-il's birth anniversary
North Korea to open border city to mark Kim Jong-il's birth anniversary / TRT World
February 3, 2025

A tour operator has said it had opened bookings for trips to a North Korean border city to celebrate former leader Kim Jong-il's birthday, offering foreign tourists the first chance to visit since the pandemic.

Tour operators said on Monday in January that the North would reopen Rason, a city on the border with China, to foreign tourists, five years after Pyongyang sealed its frontiers in response to COVID-19.

Neither North Korea nor China have commented on the plans.

Koryo Tours said the February tour in Rason would be "the first trip back to North Korea since the borders closed in January 2020".

"This tour will take you to the must-see sites in Rason, North Korea's Special Economic Zone. Plus, you will travel to North Korea to celebrate one of the biggest holidays, Kim Jong-il's Birthday," the Beijing-based travel agency wrote on its website.

The birthdays of members of the ruling Kim dynasty are typically feted in the North with large-scale public celebrations.

The birthday of former ruler Kim Jong-il, father of current leader Kim Jong-un is marked as Day of the Shining Star on February 16 and typically features large-scale public celebrations, including military parades.

Itineraries on offer also included visiting North Korean factories, schools and a bank at which tourists can open their very own North Korean bank account.

However, although the tour is open for bookings, it is "not yet confirmed," Koryo said, adding it was "awaiting information from the Chinese authorities on the opening of the Chinese side of the border".

The tours were slated to start in China, with guests to be driven to the border with the nuclear-armed North.

Another travel agency, Young Pioneer Tours, a travel agency, also announced Rason tour packages in January.

North Korea shut its borders in early 2020 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and later bolstered defences along its northern boundary with China to deter its nationals from re-entering the country illegally.

Pyongyang has since reopened the border to some trade and official delegations, and North Korea last year permitted Russian tourists to enter the country for the first time since the pandemic.

Chinese tourists who made up the bulk of foreign visitors to North Korea before the pandemic have not returned to the country.

Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us