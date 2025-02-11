WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Occupied West Bank strangled by checkpoints
Israel has erected 793 checkpoints — 228 added since the Gaza war — severing Palestinian cities, disrupting lives, and turning movement into a daily ordeal.
Occupied West Bank strangled by checkpoints / TRT World
February 11, 2025

Since the Gaza war began, Israel has expanded its web of the occupied West Bank checkpoints to 793, OCHA reports. Roads once open now close during peak hours, dividing families, crippling businesses, and blocking medical care.

New barriers — earthen mounds, iron gates — force Palestinians onto rough detours, while once-routine crossings now resemble border inspections. On January 21, a Palestinian woman died of a heart attack at a Hebron checkpoint, unable to reach a hospital in time.

For 3.3 million Palestinians, movement is no longer a right but a gamble. With each new checkpoint, control tightens, turning daily life into a relentless struggle against an ever-closing grip.

SOURCE:TRTWorld
