Türkiye is engaging with regional partners in ongoing negotiations over the use and development of natural gas resources in the Black Sea, amid rising geopolitical and economic interest in the Middle Corridor transport route, the head of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) group has said.

The remarks came during the 8th International Blue Black Sea Congress, hosted by Marmara University in Istanbul on May 8–9 under the theme “Conflict Resolution, Sustainability, and Development.” The event gathered academics, officials, NGOs, and private sector representatives to discuss energy, connectivity, environmental sustainability, and regional security.

Lazar Comanescu, secretary-general of the Istanbul-based BSEC, said that Türkiye has remained a key driver in the organisation’s initiatives over the past three decades, including energy infrastructure, road projects, and regional cooperation.

He said the region’s relevance has only grown despite ongoing instability, particularly due to the war in Ukraine, now in its third year.

“Türkiye continues to make valuable contributions to the organisation’s goals despite the challenges,” Comanescu said. “This is something all member states recognise and welcome.”

He emphasised that the Black Sea is a strategic economic hub linking Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and that interdependence among the region’s countries will grow in importance.

Middle Corridor ‘cannot work without Black Sea’

Comanescu said the Asia-Pacific region has become the “engine” of the global economy, and that new initiatives are underway to strengthen Europe–Asia connectivity through green and clean energy routes passing through Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary.

“Without the Black Sea, the Middle Corridor cannot work,” he said. “Türkiye plays an active role here.”

He linked this strategic push to broader global dynamics, saying trade protectionism has risen since US President Donald Trump took office, prompting the need for more resilient global partnerships. “Protectionism means isolation, and isolation hinders progress,” he said.

“What is important now is to build resilient interdependencies,” Comanescu added.

He said the BSEC region, comprising 13 countries with a combined population of around 350 million, represents a major economic zone with untapped potential.

“The better the cooperation in the region, the greater the benefits for member states,” he said.