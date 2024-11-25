1 min read
Fast focus
Alabama’s Tuskegee University shooting, arrests during pro-Palestine protests, pager attack in Lebanon. Here's what you need to know today
November 25, 2024

A shooting during homecoming weekend at Tuskegee University in Alabama left one person dead and injured 16 others, a dozen of them by gunfire, authorities have said. One arrest was announced hours later.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he okayed a deadly September attack on communications devices which exploded in Lebanon, the first time Israel has admitted involvement.

Dutch police detained numerous pro-Palestinian protesters in Amsterdam on Sunday.

The protesters gathered to challenge the media’s portrayal of recent incidents as “anti-Semitism” and to oppose the blame placed on pro-Palestinian supporters for events following the Ajax-Maccabi Tel Aviv match.

Police intervened to disperse the crowd, using batons, which resulted in injuries among some demonstrators.

Explore
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
Young, bold and rich: Ozge Dogan is redefining wealth management for the next gen
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Majority of Germans oppose arms exports to Israel: poll
Majority of Germans oppose arms exports to Israel: poll
At least 2 killed in mass shooting in US city of Philadelphia
At least 2 killed in mass shooting in US city of Philadelphia
Canadians give King Charles warm welcome ahead of throne speech amid Trump annexation threats
Canadians give King Charles warm welcome ahead of throne speech amid Trump annexation threats
UK police say Liverpool car ramming attack not 'terrorism'
UK police say Liverpool car ramming attack not 'terrorism'
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Fidan, Putin discuss Ukraine peace efforts, bilateral issues
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
Nigeria: Explosion near military barracks in capital Abuja
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Turkish Festival entrances Chicago, becomes part of city's 'cultural fabric'
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Istanbul overtakes Frankfurt as Europe’s busiest cargo airport
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Türkiye condemns Israeli provocations at Al-Aqsa Mosque
Anti-Muslim lawmaker Wilders unveils 10-point migration crackdown plan, threatens coalition exit
Anti-Muslim lawmaker Wilders unveils 10-point migration crackdown plan, threatens coalition exit
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
Tokyo university may host Harvard international students amid Trump ban
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
Türkiye’s strategic vision shapes the future at the Turkic states’ summit
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
Israel's war leaves just 5 percent of cropland usable in Gaza: UN
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us