As the crescent moon signals the arrival of Ramadan, Palestinians in Gaza face an unparalleled crisis, enduring devastation and hardship after nearly 16 months of relentless war that has transformed the besieged enclave into a "disaster zone."

A month once filled with joy and spirituality is now overshadowed by hunger, cold, and grief.



Thousands of families have been displaced, forced to live in makeshift tents with little to no basic necessities after Israeli air strikes reduced their homes to rubble.

More than 1.5 million out of Gaza’s 2.4 million residents have been forcibly displaced due to the widespread destruction caused by Israeli attacks.

Before the war, Gaza’s streets would come alive with the call to prayer marking the arrival of Ramadan, markets adorned with festive lights, and children reciting Quranic verses.

Now, those cherished traditions are mere memories.



The call to prayer is drowned out by the cries of the wounded, and once-bustling markets have been replaced by mountains of debris.

Every corner of Gaza bears the scars of war, with homes, mosques, and schools lying in ruins. Yet, despite immense suffering, survivors cling to their Ramadan customs in whatever ways they can.

On February 2, the head of the Government Media Office in Gaza, Salama Marouf, declared the enclave a "disaster zone" due to Israel’s devastating war.

Holding onto tradition amid ruin

Despite the destruction, Palestinians in Gaza are making efforts to preserve their Ramadan traditions.

Among the ruins, lanterns are hung, and colourful murals are painted on shattered walls, an attempt to bring a glimmer of hope to an otherwise bleak reality.

“We create life from colours,” a young man decorating the streets said. “We are a people who love life. We welcome Ramadan with the hope that it will bring peace and security.”

In Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, a Palestinian man stands at his stall selling Qatayef, the traditional Ramadan pastry that is a staple at every Iftar table.

“This year’s atmosphere is the hardest we’ve ever experienced,” he said.



“There is no joy, no celebration. In previous years, drums would echo through the streets, decorations would be hung, and happiness would fill the air. But today, everything is different.”

“This is the most difficult year we have lived through,” he added. “People have emerged from beneath the rubble of their destroyed homes, mourning their lost loved ones. Everyone is in a state of grief.”

Empty seats at Iftar

This Ramadan in Gaza is unlike any before. Family gatherings that once defined the holy month are now overshadowed by sorrow, as tens of thousands mourn loved ones lost in the war.

As of Thursday, the Health Ministry in Gaza reported that the death toll has climbed to 48,365 since October 7, 2023.

The deepening humanitarian crisis has made securing food and water nearly impossible.

Food aid is scarce, and the limited supplies that make it into Gaza through traders are priced far beyond what families — many of whom have lost their livelihoods — can afford.

Clean water has become a rare luxury, making even the preparation of simple meals an added challenge for those observing the fast.



Many are forced to rely on firewood and paper to cook, as modern cooking facilities have become unavailable.

On Tuesday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric acknowledged the immense challenges in delivering aid to Gaza.

Speaking at a press conference, he addressed the deaths of six newborns due to restrictions on humanitarian assistance despite a declared ceasefire.

Dujarric referenced a statement from Gaza’s Health Ministry, revealing that six infants had died from exposure to the freezing cold, bringing the total number of children killed by the harsh winter to 15.

Aid restrictions have prevented the entry of 200,000 tents and 60,000 mobile homes for displaced Palestinians, violating the ceasefire agreement that took effect on January 19, according to the Government Media Office in Gaza.

A city in ruins

Every part of Gaza tells a story of destruction. Once thriving neighbourhoods have been reduced to rubble, their residents are either killed, displaced, or struggling to survive.

Yet, despite everything, Palestinians remain determined to observe Ramadan. Tarawih prayers will be held amid the ruins, and prayers will rise from the shattered remnants of mosques.

Last week, Gaza’s Ministry of Religious Affairs announced that 1,109 out of 1,244 mosques in the enclave had been either completely or partially destroyed during the war.

“More than two million people are facing severe shortages of essential food supplies. Prices have reached unprecedented levels, making daily survival even more difficult,” Ismail Al-Thawabta, director-general of the Government Media Office in Gaza, told media.

“Tens of thousands of displaced individuals are living in camps that lack even the most basic necessities,” he added.

A ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement has been in place since last month, temporarily halting Israel’s genocidal war, which has left Gaza in ruins and claimed the lives of over 48,360 people, mostly women and children.

In November, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over its military actions in the enclave.