Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been diagnosed with intestinal inflammation and will have a three-day rest, his office said on Sunday.

Netanyahu, who is 75 years old, fell ill overnight and was found to be suffering from intestinal inflammation and dehydration, for which he is receiving intravenous fluids, a statement said.

“Under the guidance of his doctors, the prime minister will rest at home for the next three days and manage the affairs of state from there,” the office said.

Netanyahu was fitted with a pacemaker in 2023, and last December, he had his prostate removed after he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection.

According to Channel 12, the premier will not join Sunday’s Knesset meeting and his trial session before the Tel Aviv District Court is scheduled for Monday.

Court appearances

Netanyahu appears before the court twice weekly for his corruption trial.

Netanyahu, whose trial began on May 24, 2020, is the first sitting Israeli leader to take the stand as a criminal defendant in the country’s history.

He also faces charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, with the International Criminal Court issuing arrest warrants for him and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024 over atrocities in Gaza, where nearly 59,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed since October 2023.