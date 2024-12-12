BIZTECH
Australia plans to charge tech giants for news shared on platforms
Social media platforms with Australian revenues over US$160 million annually will face a tax, unless they voluntarily strike deals with local media companies.
It is the latest salvo in Australia's efforts to reign in the tech giants. / AP
December 12, 2024

Australia will force Meta and Google to pay for news shared on their platforms under a new scheme, threatening to tax them if they refuse to strike deals with local media.

"It is important that digital platforms play their part. They need to support access to quality journalism that informs and strengthens our democracy," Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said on Thursday.

Traditional media companies the world over are in a battle for survival as precious advertising dollars are hoovered up online.

Australia wants big tech companies to compensate local publishers for sharing news links that drive traffic to their platforms, an idea they have baulked at in the past.

Social media platforms with Australian revenue of more than US$160 million a year will be taxed a still-to-be-decided figure earmarked to pay for news.

But they can avoid paying the tax if they voluntarily enter into commercial agreements with Australian media companies.

It is the latest salvo in Australia's efforts to reign in the tech giants.

Australia last month voted for new laws that will ban under-16s from social media.

It has also mooted slapping fines on companies that fail to stamp out offensive content and the spread of disinformation.

