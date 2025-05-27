POLITICS
North Korea says US' Golden Dome project is 'nuclear war scenario'
Pyongyang slams Washington’s $175 billion ‘Golden Dome’ missile defence system, calling it a dangerous trigger for space-based nuclear conflict.
U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth make an announcement at the White House in Washington / Reuters
9 hours ago

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry has criticised the United States’ Golden Dome missile defence shield project as a "very dangerous threatening initiative", state media reported.

US President Donald Trump announced on 20 May that he had selected a design for the Golden Dome system and appointed a leader to oversee the ambitious $175 billion programme.

Describing the project on Tuesday, the Institute for American Studies at North Korea’s Foreign Ministry said: “The Golden Dome plan is a typical product of 'America First' — the height of self-righteousness, arrogance, high-handed and arbitrary practice — and is an outer space nuclear war scenario.”

The statement was carried by North Korea’s state news agency, KCNA.

The Golden Dome project aims to utilise a global network of hundreds of satellites equipped with advanced sensors and interceptors, designed to detect and destroy enemy missiles shortly after launch — including those from countries such as China, Iran, North Korea, or Russia.

China last week expressed strong opposition to the plan, saying it is "seriously concerned" and urging Washington to halt development of the system.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
