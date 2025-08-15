EZGI: How have the people of the DRC been affected by this conflict? How are they shaping their lives accordingly? I mean, it's been decades for them.

GRACE: They have been greatly affected. I mean, the world's largest displacement crisis is Sudan, but the DRC is also home to one of the largest populations of displaced people in the world. Between November 2024 and January 2025 alone, that's like how many months, 3 months, 780,000 people were displaced. That's UN statistics.

EZGI: That’s crazy.

GRACE: Of course, they've fled to neighbouring countries, Burundi, Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania. There's also the issue of food insecurity. Because again, according to IPC, that's the integrated food security phase, about 25.6 million people, that's nearly a quarter of the population was pushed into acute food insecurity. So you can see the consequences of this war, the consequences of people not agreeing, not shaking hands and actually implementing.

Unfortunately, when these things happen, women and children are usually the most affected ones. So it broke my heart to see women crossing a river called Ruzizi to Burundi, and some of them did not make it. And so, you're fleeing conflict, you're hungry, you've trekked for God knows how many kilometres, and then you don't make it crossing a river. That's terrible, and you don't even know where you're going on the other side in Burundi, which opened its doors for these refugees from the DRC.

So basically, these people are suffering. They've been suffering for decades. We need to see these people go back to their homes at the end of the day, what these people want is peace, so. Whoever the blame lies on, whether it's the M23, whether it's the FDLR, whether it's the Congolese forces, whether it's Rwanda, at the end of the day, what these people want is peace. What these people want is an environment that's conducive for them to grow, an environment that's conducive for their children to go to school, that's conducive for them to reach their goals and their dreams and their aspirations.

EZGI: On June 27, Rwanda and the DRC signed a peace deal in Washington. Then on July 19, the DRC and M23 rebels agreed to a ceasefire and more talks in Doha, in what's known as the Doha Declaration. But attempts to broker peace in the region are not new. There’s a long history of regional and international efforts. Before the current deals brokered in the US and Qatar, Grace explains what’s been tried before, and why those efforts have largely failed.

GRACE: So, we had the Lusaka Agreement that was made between six main countries that's the DRC Rwanda again, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Angola and Namibia to end hostilities within the DRC in 2000, the United Nations established MONUSCO in the DRC because that was triggered to monitor the peace or this a form of stabilisation mission in the DRC to monitor the peace process after that agreement was made, the Lusaka Agreement. In 2002, again, the DRC and Rwanda signed a peace deal that was between then DRC President Joseph Kabila and current president Paul Kagame. The deal was signed in South Africa and Rwanda agreed to withdraw its troops from the DRC and Kabila agreed to disarm the Hutu fighters in the region.

So I mean, we've had talks, we've had agreements, but we've never really had substance, material substance to help the people again because we're talking about the people here. We've had several processes launched on the African continent. We had the Nairobi process that was launched in April 2022. That's in Nairobi, Kenya, of course. We have the Luanda process that's in Angola that was relaunched in early 2024. Matter of fact, a permanent ceasefire had been agreed between the two countries, DRC and Rwanda, last year July 30, 2024. But it was broken almost immediately after, so we've had the EAC, that's the East African Community, and the SADC also leading peace talks.

These ones are actually still on to date even now as I speak and in fact even after the Washington agreement was signed in July we did have the DRC and the M23 themselves sign a ceasefire deal in Doha and then of course we have the most recent one: the Washington agreement brokered by the US. But again it's minerals for peace, sort of like deal because well we are facilitating peace in your countries or country but then we need our fair share because I mean we all know Donald Trump, US president, his America first policy, nothing goes for free with him and so it's a give and take. Give us your minerals and then we're going to support you to make peace and critics have poked holes into this peace deal because Trump definitely says this is a step towards peace but people see it as a race, as a global competition, as always between the United States and China because it's important to mention that in 2008 China did sign a minerals for infrastructure deal with the DRC. That definitely means China does the infrastructure job in the DRC and gets minerals in return. But this is now competition between the two. So you signed yours in 2008 and I signed mine in 2025 and we see where it takes us.

EZGI: As Grace points out, the deal signed in Washington has an economic dimension. So much so that the Human Rights Watch labelled it a “minerals deal first, and a peace deal second.” It potentially grants the US lucrative access to the region's mineral wealth. While the conflict rages, the DRC has accused Rwanda and M23 of looting resources like gold and coltan. And the UN also says the M23 exports 120 tonnes of coltan to Rwanda every four weeks.

GRACE: Definitely this is an attraction for Western investment to a region that's reaching all the mineral sources that I mentioned tantalum gold cobalt, copper so definitely this helps the DRC itself and in fact there's a time where Rwanda is also separately pursuing a minerals deal with the United States. So at the end of the day, I mean these agreements, these deals are good for the countries as well. The DRC being rich should be able to benefit from its own minerals. I hate to say this but it’s one of the poorest nations on the continent and that shouldn’t be the case. You can’t have gold beneath your surface, you can’t have reserves – these reserves that I’m talking about – and you’re poor. Anytime we’re talking about the genesis of this conflict, we’re going to go back to Rwanda, the genocide against the Tutsis. But this conversation about these minerals needs to happen and the conflict minerals and the blood minerals and all of that. I'm gonna quote President Felix Sakadi – if I could actually just read that out – he said these minerals are obtained by using violence against our populations, forcing them to leave the areas where these minerals are found.

The DRC Minister of Foreign Affairs Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, before the agreement, said that the introduction of an embargo on Rwanda's illicit exploitation and exploitation of mineral resources resources in the DRC will stem. The financing of this aggression we have Rwandan president himself, Paul Kagame, who some time back, he said that some people come from Congo where they smuggle or go through the right channels. They bring the minerals, most of it goes through here, that's Rwanda, but does not stay here. Then he mentioned the countries where these minerals go.

KAGAME: But most of it goes through here. It does not stay here. It goes to Dubai, it goes to Brussels, it goes to Tel Aviv, it goes to Russia. It goes everywhere. So I was asking you: are you on the list of those who are stealing minerals from the Congo? Because these things they end up with you.

GRACE: So are you on the list of those who are stealing minerals from Congo? Are you part of those people that are perpetrating this conflict? And you know what, perhaps the phone you're using, the jewelry you're wearing right now, it's probably from Congo, from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The DRC did file criminal complaints against tech giant Apple subsidiaries in France and Belgium over the use of conflict minerals. And so, basically they accused the company of using deceptive commercial practices to assure consumers that the tech giant supply chains are clean. And so, of course, Apple did come and defend itself and at some point posted the usage of these resources to sort of like create the supplies.

EZGI: Mhm. You touched on a very good point there because it's easy to feel distant to a conflict that's far away, that you're not as informed about, but putting it in that sense makes it very real to see how people all over the world could be connected to this conflict, unknowingly contributing to the continuation of it. That also brings me to another point. Currently, we have conflicts in Gaza, in Sudan, in Ukraine. I mean, there is so much dominating media attention. How would you compare the media attention that DRC has been getting with these conflicts and also the diplomatic response?

GRACE: The media in general, a lot more needs to be done. Seeing these things on TV, on television, on social media, they evoke these emotions and they are a call to action. And so imagine what would happen if we had more stories of what's happening in the DRC, of what's happening in Sudan, and it's not just that. The Sahel region also as well, on the African continent, which is rarely spoken about, and if it happens it's usually one day, two days, and then we forget about it.

EZGI: Something that's been interesting that we've observed in the news right now is that even as this conflict is continuing, the DRC has just recently signed a football partnership with Barcelona. So there was a bit of a buzz about this. I mean, what do you think this move signals?

GRACE: This is a strategy to reposition DRC as a leader in tourism and investment opportunities and well, that does happen because if we could talk about Rwanda a bit. I mean we all know they have that partnership with Arsenal since 2018. And anytime Arsenal is playing, we'll see their shirts it says “visit Rwanda.” I mean, so definitely anyone and everyone will want to visit Rwanda. And of course DRC again says it will boost tourism in the country but it's faced criticism as you would expect because people are questioning the timing of this and the priority. At a time when people have been displaced, at a time when these monies could have been used for other uses, for other purposes rather. There's a line I picked in my research that talks about DRC's own football league being plagued by chronic underfunding for years and so again priorities. The DRC says it's going to help raise the profile of the country. You know, make sure your people are well, make sure your people are fed, they have everything, the basic needs and beyond the basic needs.

EZGI: Looking forward now, what are some key developments that we should keep our eyes peeled for?

GRACE: Quite some semblance of progress has been made, yeah. But what to look out for, what to watch out for is the implementation, like I've been saying. Because it's useless to have agreements on paper, it's useless to see people shaking hands. We have seen many hands shaken over the years, not just in DRC, but across the continent, across the globe. But at the end of the day it's about the implementation of what was agreed on and perhaps a handshake between Felix Shiakedi, Rhondda I mean DRC president and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, because what we've seen thus far is the foreign ministers from both countries. I mean they're the ones who signed the Washington agreement deal, of course with the blessings of their presidents, but it would be more meaningful. Because visuals have a way of speaking to us and and cementing that confidence. So it would be great if we saw the two leaders agree, you know, permanent peace and a permanent solution for all of this.

EZGI: Thank you so much for joining us on the show and for your insights.

GRACE: Thank you. Thank you so much for having me.

EZGI: The eastern DRC has faced a conflict for over 30 years but so much of what we hear about it is framed as tribal and internal. But as we’ve discussed today, this is a global battle fuelled by competition over rich mineral resources used in our phones, our cars, our tech.

But this story isn’t just about a country in crisis. It’s about the price of minerals and the cost of silence. As Grace reminds us, what the people of the DRC are asking for is not another piece of paper. They’re asking for peace that lasts.



Thanks for tuning in. Until next time, I’m Ezgi Toper, and this was “In the Newsroom”.