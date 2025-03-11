WORLD
Kyrgyz, Tajik presidents to sign border agreement Wednesday
Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon to visit Kyrgyzstan to hold bilateral talks with his counterpart and other officials.
March 11, 2025

Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov will sign a border agreement on March 12.

Rahmon will pay a state visit to Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday to hold bilateral talks with Japarov and other high-level officials, the Kyrgyz presidency said in a statement.

"It is planned to adopt a joint statement...and sign the Agreement on the State Border between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Tajikistan, and other bilateral documents,” it added.

The agreement marks a significant step towards easing longstanding tensions between the two Central Asian neighbors, which have experienced sporadic border clashes over the years.

The Kyrgyz-Tajik border, stretching over 970 kilometers (602 miles), has been a point of contention since the collapse of the Soviet Union, with numerous disputes over land and access to resources fueling conflicts in border communities.

SOURCE:AA
