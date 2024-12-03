1 min read
Digital suppression of Palestine: Over 500 violations documented in a month
Almost all prominent social media platforms have resorted to brazen violations with Meta platforms accounting for 57 percent of the suppression, followed by TikTok at 23 percent, YouTube at 13 percent and X at 7 percent.
"Nearly all major social media platforms have engaged in blatant violations, with Meta platforms responsible for 57 percent of the suppression, followed by TikTok at 23 percent, YouTube at 13 percent, and X at 7 percent." / AA
December 3, 2024

Sada Social, an organisation dedicated to documenting digital rights violations against Palestinian content online, reported over 500 violations in November.

The organisation documented extensive digital suppression across multiple platforms in its monthly report.

Meta platforms accounted for 57 percent of the violations, followed by TikTok at 23 percent, YouTube at 13 percent and X at 7 percent.

Additionally, 30 WhatsApp accounts belonging to Palestinians were removed, including two newsgroups.

These actions deepen "digital policies that suppress Palestinian voices and limit their reach to audiences," the organisation said.

It also noted that a persistent "digital blackout" continued in northern Gaza, "severely hindering residents' ability to communicate."

The internet outage impeded locals' ability to report ongoing events and humanitarian conditions, it added.

Sada Social called on digital platforms to address inciting content and urged stakeholders to implement measures to curb policies that "exacerbate" humanitarian and political crises.

