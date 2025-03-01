WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israeli army set to resume brutal war on Gaza if no agreement reached to extend ceasefire: Report
‘Netanyahu is leaning toward extending ceasefire for several more days before a potential return to fighting in Gaza,’ according to Israeli media.
March 1, 2025

The Israeli army is preparing to resume its brutal war on Palestine’s Gaza if no agreement is reached to extend the ceasefire, Israel's broadcasting authority has reported.

“Achieving calm in Gaza requires an active agreement; otherwise, the only two options are the release of prisoners or war,” the broadcaster said, citing a senior Israeli security source on Saturday evening.

The broadcaster also quoted sources close to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying he is not currently interested in moving to the second stage of the prisoner exchange deal.

However, Israeli Channel 13, citing unnamed Israeli officials, reported: "Netanyahu is leaning toward extending the ceasefire for several more days before the potential return to fighting in Gaza."

‘More intense than before’

Another security source warned that if fighting resumes, it will be "more intense than before," especially given the green light reportedly granted by US President Donald Trump to Israel, without further details.

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, reaffirmed on Friday its commitment to implementing all provisions of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement as the first phase concludes.

Hamas urged mediators to immediately pressure Israel to proceed with the second phase of the deal.

The first phase of the ceasefire is set to conclude late on Saturday.

The second phase was supposed to begin on day 16 of the agreement, Feb. 3, but Netanyahu blocked the process, seeking to extend the first phase to secure the release of more Israeli captives from Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
