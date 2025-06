This week Nexus talks to Yanis Varoufakis. He was Greece’s motorbike riding finance minister during the Greek debt crisis in 2015. Some called him the rock star finance minister for resisting the faceless bureaucrats from the European Union, the IMF - and the rapacious bankers. We get his views on Trump’s Tariffs, Free Speech in the West, and Transhumanism where he warns we’re all at risk from the techno-feudal lords who are taking over the world