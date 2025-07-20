Residents reported calm in Syria’s Sweida on Sunday after the government declared that Bedouin fighters had withdrawn from the predominantly Druze city and the United States stepped up calls for an end to days of fighting.

With hundreds of people reported killed, the conflict in Sweida has marked a major test for President Ahmed al Sharaa, as Israel has carried out air strikes last week with the pretext of protecting the Druze. Fighting continued on Saturday despite a ceasefire call.

On Sunday morning, residents reported no sound of gunfire in the city after the Syrian interior ministry announced late on Saturday that Bedouin tribal fighters had left.

Reuters images showed interior ministry security forces deployed in an area near the city, blocking the road in front of members of tribes congregated there.

Kenan Azzam, a dentist, described the situation on Sunday morning as “a tense calm” but told Reuters residents were still struggling with a lack of water and electricity.

“The hospitals are a disaster and out of service, and there are still so many dead and wounded,” he said by phone.

Tom Barrack, the US envoy for Syria, said “brutal acts by warring factions on the ground undermine the government’s authority and disrupt any semblance of order”.

“All factions must immediately lay down their arms, cease hostilities, and abandon cycles of tribal vengeance. Syria stands at a critical juncture—peace and dialogue must prevail—and prevail now,” he wrote on X.

Up in arms

The fighting began a week ago with clashes between Bedouin fighters and Druze militias, mostly backed by Israel.

Syria’s interim president, in a speech on Thursday, promised to protect the rights of Druze, accountability for violations, and also vowed to hold to account those who committed violations against “our Druze people”. He has blamed the violence on “outlaw groups”.

Israel bombed Syrian government forces in Sweida and also hit the defence ministry in Damascus last week.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel had established a policy demanding the demilitarisation of a swathe of territory near the border, stretching from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights to the Druze Mountain, east of Sweida.

The United States, however, said it did not support the Israeli strikes. On Friday, an Israeli official said that Israel agreed to allow Syrian forces limited access to the Sweida area for two days.

A Syrian security source told Reuters that internal security forces had taken up positions near Sweida, establishing checkpoints in both the western and eastern parts of the province where retreating tribal fighters had gathered.

The source said some tribal groups had already returned to Damascus and northern areas.