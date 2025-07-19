WORLD
1 min read
Death toll climbs to 34 from capsizing of Vietnamese tourist boat
The vessel was carrying tourists and crew when it overturned near a popular cave site in Quang Ninh province, raising fresh concerns over maritime safety in one of Vietnam’s top tourist destinations.
Death toll climbs to 34 from capsizing of Vietnamese tourist boat
The boat was reportedly carrying 48 tourists and five crew members, including several families with children. (Photo: AFP) / AA
July 19, 2025

The death toll after a tourist cruise boat carrying 53 people capsized in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay on Saturday has climbed to 34, according to officials.

The Wonder Sea cruise vessel overturned in the afternoon on Saturday near Dau Go Cave, a popular site in Quang Ninh province, amid strong winds and heavy rainfall, local media outlet VN Express reported, citing provincial authorities.

Officials confirmed that 12 people have been rescued so far, while 34 bodies have been recovered from the water. The search continues for the remaining passengers and crew.

The boat was reportedly carrying 48 tourists and five crew members, including several families with children.

RelatedTRT Global - Vietnam to support deportations from US after tariff threats, lawyer says

Investigation launched

Rescue teams, supported by police and local authorities, were quickly dispatched to the area. However, efforts to locate the missing were suspended Saturday night due to worsening weather conditions and poor visibility.

Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its limestone karsts and scenic beauty, is one of Vietnam’s top tourist destinations. 

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and the safety protocols followed by the cruise operator.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us