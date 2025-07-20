TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced the return of 15 fugitives to Türkiye from countries including Germany, Greece, and Georgia.
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Most of the fugitives were listed on Interpol red notices. / AA
July 20, 2025

Türkiye has brought back 15 fugitives, including 14 wanted on Interpol red notices and one at the national level, the country's interior minister said on Sunday.

“We brought 15 fugitives back to our country from Georgia, Germany, Greece, Belgium, Serbia, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

He noted that Türkiye has secured the extradition of 407 criminals from abroad since June 2023.

RelatedTRT Global - Türkiye captures several internationally wanted criminals
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye debuts hypersonic missile at IDEF 2025, marking major defence milestone
Gaza faces 'death and destruction without parallel,' with 'soaring' malnourishment: UN chief
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us