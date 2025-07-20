Türkiye has brought back 15 fugitives, including 14 wanted on Interpol red notices and one at the national level, the country's interior minister said on Sunday.

“We brought 15 fugitives back to our country from Georgia, Germany, Greece, Belgium, Serbia, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

He noted that Türkiye has secured the extradition of 407 criminals from abroad since June 2023.