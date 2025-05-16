Russian investment envoy Kirill A. Dmitriev has said the meeting of Russian and Ukrainian delegates in Istanbul yielded "largest POW exchange" and "ceasefire options that may work".

Dmitriev said early on Saturday that the meeting in the Turkish city also resulted in the "understanding of positions and continued dialogue," adding this would not be possible without US President Donald Trump and his team.

Dmitriev is the chief of Russia's wealth fund.

High-level peace talks, hosted by Türkiye as part of broader efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, concluded in Istanbul on Friday.

In his opening speech to the delegations, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said: "We must seize this opportunity to advance on the path to peace. Every day of delay causes more losses of life."

He said the Türkiye-brokered talks led to a deal to exchange 1,000 prisoners from each side and to share written ceasefire terms.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, speaking at an event in Istanbul, praised Türkiye's global role in diplomacy, saying it is the "standard-bearer of humanitarian diplomacy" and is "leading peace diplomacy" around the world.

TRT Global - Russia, Ukraine agree to largest prisoner swap in Türkiye-brokered peace talks A Türkiye-mediated meeting in Istanbul saw rare progress in Russia-Ukraine peace efforts, with both sides agreeing to a major prisoner swap, as Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called it “an important day for world peace.” 🔗

Key participants

The US delegation included Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Ambassador to Türkiye Tom Barrack, and Special Representative for Ukraine General Keith Kellogg. Ukraine was represented by Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, and Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha. Türkiye’s delegation also featured Ibrahim Kalin, head of the National Intelligence Organization.

Putin decided not to attend this week's peace talks in Istanbul as his US counterpart was not in the Turkish city, US President Donald Trump told reporters in the United Arab Emirates.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, spoke on Friday with his US and French counterparts, German chancellor, UK and Polish prime ministers.

Zelenskyy said that they discussed the format and expectations of the Istanbul peace talks, which aim to achieve a ceasefire and establish conditions for a long-term settlement.

"Ukraine is ready to take the fastest possible steps for real peace," he said, adding that global unity remains essential.

Zelenskyy said if Russia refuses a complete and unconditional ceasefire, further international sanctions should follow. "Pressure on Russia must be maintained until it is ready to end the war," he said.

Prisoner exchange deal and ceasefire talks

After Russian and Ukrainian delegation held meeting in Dolmabahce in İstanbul, Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov confirmed that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to conduct the largest prisoner-of-war exchange since the war began.

He said both sides focused on three things — ceasefire, prisoners of war swap, potential meeting between presidents.

"The meeting has concluded. We discussed a ceasefire and prisoner exchanges. Currently, we have agreed to swap 1,000 prisoners for 1,000 prisoners. These are the results of our meeting," Umerov said, adding that the date for the exchange had been set but could not yet be disclosed.

Head of Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky, also adviser to President Putin, said that Moscow was satisfied with the results of peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul.

"We have agreed on three things. First, in the coming days, there will be a large-scale exchange of prisoners of war, 1,000 for 1,000 people," Medinsky said.

The Ukrainian side requested direct talks between the heads of state and the Russian delegation has "taken note of this request," he added.

"The third: we have agreed that each side will present its vision of a possible future ceasefire and describe it in detail," he said.

After such a vision is presented, the sides agreed to continue negotiations, Medinsky concluded.

Trump said on Friday that he will meet with Putin "as soon as we can set it up" to help end the war.

TRT Global - Dolmabahce Palace: Where history meets diplomacy in the heart of Istanbul Once the home to Ottoman sultans, the magnificent palace has re-emerged as a key venue for international diplomacy, reflecting Türkiye’s growing role on the global stage. The palace bridges times as historic talks return to its halls. 🔗

Global reactions

The sixth European Political Community (EPC) summit opened on Friday in Tirana with 47 European leaders in attendance.

During the event, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said a new sanctions package against Russia is in the works.

Von der Leyen reiterated that sanctions are not just punitive but part of a broader strategy to force Russia to the negotiating table. "We are ready to do more to bring Putin to the negotiating table. Many of the speakers mentioned it, this war has to end … we are working on the next set of sanctions."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz welcomed the Istanbul meeting as a “positive signal” and urged continued diplomacy.

"Who can say that we haven't made sufficient diplomatic efforts in recent days to end this war? The only person who is in the wrong now, by not showing up, is Putin. All the prerequisites for a ceasefire were in place," Merz said.

"The fact that they are meeting today, the first time in three and a half years, is a very small but first positive signal. We have to do more on that, on diplomatic efforts," Merz added.

"I think Putin made a mistake by sending a low-level delegation" to the talks, said NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The UN also welcomed the Russia-Ukraine talks held in Istanbul aimed at advancing peace efforts between the two countries, a spokesperson said on Friday.

The UN noted the "important role" of Türkiye and the US.