On January 21, the Israeli army launched an assault on Jenin city and its refugee camp, killing at least 25 Palestinians in the first military raid of its kind in over two decades. The offensive was later expanded to include the city of Tulkarem, also in the occupied West Bank.



Jenin’s Governor Kamal Abu al Rub said Israeli authorities are working to destroy the camp and make it uninhabitable by bombing homes and infrastructure.



“The Israeli army has transferred its war from the Gaza Strip to the West Bank, and what is happening in the Jenin camp is akin to the Israeli genocide in Gaza,” he said.