WORLD
1 min read
Over 200 killed in three-day Sudan paramilitary assault: lawyer group
According to the lawyer group, some residents were shot while attempting to flee across the Nile River while others drowned as a result.
Over 200 killed in three-day Sudan paramilitary assault: lawyer group
Sudan's conflict worsens with new paramilitary attacks on civilians. / Reuters
February 18, 2025

Sudanese paramilitaries have killed more than 200 people including women and children in a three-day assault on villages in the country's south, a lawyer group monitoring the war said on Tuesday.

The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), locked in a nearly two-year war with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), "attacked unarmed civilians in areas with no military presence" in Al-Kadaris and Al-Khelwat villages in White Nile state, according to Emergency Lawyers, which documents rights abuses.

It added that the RSF carried out "executions, kidnappings, enforced disappearances and property looting" during the assault since Saturday, which has also left hundreds injured or missing.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a brutal conflict between the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

The war has killed tens of thousands, displaced over 12 million and created what the International Rescue Committee has called the "biggest humanitarian crisis ever recorded".

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Gulf leaders call for ending Gaza war in summit with Trump
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us